Adnoc signs strategic deal with US-based Helmerich & Payne for drilling unit IPO

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Machinery used for drilling oil at the ADNOC headquarters, on February 25, 2018. (Khushnum Bhandari/ The National)

Adnoc Drilling expressed its intent to float 7.5% of shares earlier this week. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National

Sep 8, 2021

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) has signed a strategic deal with New York-listed Helmerich & Payne to become a cornerstone investor in Adnoc Drilling’s initial public offering with a $100 million investment.

Adnoc's drilling unit will acquire eight FlexRig land rigs from H&P for $86.5m as part of the alliance, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The strategic deal and rigs acquisition will support Adnoc's target of reaching 5 million barrels per day production capacity and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE by 2030. It will also help the state owned oil and gas company to unlock its unconventional oil and gas resources.

"This exciting alliance and value creation opportunity will provide Adnoc Drilling with access to new world-class rigs and services, enabling it to continue to support Adnoc in our ambitious production capacity expansion plans," Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group chief executive, said.

Updated: September 8th 2021, 11:06 AM
