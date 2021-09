Mubadala Petroleum and Italy's Eni to explore opportunities in energy transition

Mubadala Petroleum's portfolio accounts for two-thirds of natural gas. Mona Al Marzooqi/ The National

Mubadala Petroleum and Italian energy company Eni have signed an agreement to identify opportunities in energy transition, as the UAE seeks to accelerate decarbonisation across various sectors.

Both sides will explore opportunities in the areas of hydrogen, carbon capture utilisation and storage in the Middle East, North Africa, South East Asia, and Europe and other regions.

The UAE, Opec's third-largest oil producer, is looking to increase the share of clean energy to 44 per cent by 2050 and plans to invest Dh600 billion by mid-century to expand its renewable energy capacity.

Abu Dhabi, which accounts for a bulk of the UAE's oil production, is also developing more renewable energy projects. The emirate is building the world's largest solar plant at Al Dhafra with a total capacity of 2 gigawatts, as part of the UAE's efforts to increase clean energy capacity.

Mubadala Petroleum is developing a portfolio that is heavily weighted towards gas, which is seen as a transitional fuel in the Middle East. The company's portfolio accounts for two-thirds of natural gas. Mubadala Petroleum has also lowered its greenhouse gas emissions by 25 per cent in the last three years.

On Thursday, Mubadala Petroleum said it had finalised a deal with Israel’s Delek Drilling to buy a 22 per cent stake in the Eastern Mediterranean's offshore Tamar field.

The company is a significant operator in the Eastern Mediterranean within the Zohr gasfield through the Shorouk Concession, in which it has a 10 per cent stake.

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,200m Winner: Barack Beach, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,200m Winner: Way Of Wisdom, Connor Beasley, Satish Seemar. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,900m Winner: Woodditton, Connor Beasley, Ahmad bin Harmash. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Secret Trade, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,600m Winner: Mark Of Approval, Antonio Fresu, Mahmood Hussain. 9.25pm: Handicap Dh165,000 (D) 2,000m Winner: Tradesman, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Profile of VoucherSkout Date of launch: November 2016 Founder: David Tobias Based: Jumeirah Lake Towers Sector: Technology Size: 18 employees Stage: Embarking on a Series A round to raise $5 million in the first quarter of 2019 with a 20 per cent stake Investors: Seed round was self-funded with “millions of dollars”

Abu Dhabi GP schedule Friday: First practice - 1pm; Second practice - 5pm Saturday: Final practice - 2pm; Qualifying - 5pm Sunday: Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (55 laps) - 5.10pm

