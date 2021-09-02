Oil price rises after Opec+ agrees to more supply

A VLCC or Very Large Crude Carrier docks at the Fujairah Oil Tanker Terminal VLCC Birth 1 jetty in the Port of Fujairah. Opec+ has begun to taper a historic production restriction pact and plans to bring 2 million bpd back to the markets by the end of the year. Antonie Robertson/The National

Oil prices rose in early afternoon trading on Thursday after Opec+ kept policy unchanged at its ministerial meeting, agreeing to bring 400,000 barrels per day back to markets this month.

Brent, the international benchmark, rose 0.46 per cent to trade at $71.92 per barrel at 1.09pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was up 0.42 per cent at $68.88 per barrel.

Opec+, the oil exporters alliance headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has begun to taper a historic production restriction pact and plans to bring 2 million bpd back to the markets by the end of the year.

The group also did not succumb to pressure from the White House, which last month urged producers to bring more supply to the markets.

In August, US National Security adviser Jake Sullivan called on Opec and its allies to increase supply to stimulate demand and provide a buffer to high domestic petrol prices.

“Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery. The price of crude oil has been higher than it was at the end of 2019, before the onset of the pandemic,” he said in a statement at the time.

Oil prices fell immediately after the decision by Opec+ on Wednesday evening as markets anticipated an influx of supply in the near future. However, prices have held steady on Thursday.

"While the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates," Opec said in a statement after the meeting on Wednesday.

Conformity with output curbs reached 109 per cent in July, it said.

.

The group also extended the timeline for countries that produced over their quota to make compensatory cuts until the end of December. The producers have been asked to submit their plans to make additional cuts by September 17.

"In what was a low stakes meeting, Opec+ unified around a singular message and maintained its incremental 0.4 million bpd monthly production hikes on September 1," said Ehsan Khoman, director of emerging markets research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at MUFG Bank.

"This will uphold the market in deficit over the autumn months, keeping time spreads in backwardation – bullish structure where near-dated contracts trade at a premium to later-dated ones – signalling supply tightness," he added.

The group's joint ministerial monitoring committee expects a surplus of 2.5 million bpd in 2022, which is expected to prevent a surge in oil prices.

Alexander Novak, Russia’s deputy prime minister and top Opec negotiator, said ahead of the Opec+ meeting that the country, the largest producer within the alliance, could raise its supply over its quota limits.

Oil prices have been swayed by a weakening dollar and supply outages due to the impact of Hurricane Ida on the US Gulf Coast.

"The inability to maintain support at $72 and $68, respectively, suggests that the downside remains the path of least resistance now," Jeffrey Halley, Asia-Pacific senior market analyst at Oanda, said.

"It is also notable that the giant falls in US crude inventories and the production closures from Hurricane Ida have had no meaningful supportive impacts on oil prices," he added.

Opec+ will convene its next ministerial meeting on October 4.

Five healthy carbs and how to eat them Brown rice: consume an amount that fits in the palm of your hand Non-starchy vegetables, such as broccoli: consume raw or at low temperatures, and don’t reheat Oatmeal: look out for pure whole oat grains or kernels, which are locally grown and packaged; avoid those that have travelled from afar Fruit: a medium bowl a day and no more, and never fruit juices Lentils and lentil pasta: soak these well and cook them at a low temperature; refrain from eating highly processed pasta variants Courtesy Roma Megchiani, functional nutritionist at Dubai’s 77 Veggie Boutique

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sept 16-20, Insportz, Dubai

Results Stage 7: 1. Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal - 3:18:29 2. Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - same time 3. Phil Bauhaus (GER) Bahrain Victorious 4. Michael Morkov (DEN) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5. Cees Bol (NED) Team DSM General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 24:00:28 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:35 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:02 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:42 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

Results Stage 5: 1. Jonas Vingegaard (DEN) Team Jumbo-Visma 04:19:08 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 00:00:03 3. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 4. Sergio Higuita (COL) EF Education-Nippo 00:00:05 5. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:00:06 General Classification: 1. Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates 17:09:26 2. Adam Yates (GBR) Ineos Grenadiers 00:00:45 3. Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep 00:01:12 4. Chris Harper (AUS) Team Jumbo-Visma 00:01:54 5. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo 00:01:56

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League, last 16, first leg Tottenham Hotspur v Borussia Dortmund, midnight (Thursday), BeIN Sports

STAGE 4 RESULTS 1 Sam Bennett (IRL) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 4:51:51 2 David Dekker (NED) Team Jumbo-Visma 3 Caleb Ewan (AUS) Lotto Soudal 4 Elia Viviani (ITA) Cofidis 5 Matteo Moschetti (ITA) Trek-Segafredo General Classification 1 Tadej Pogacar (SLO) UAE Team Emirates - 12:50:21 2 Adam Yates (GBR) Teamn Ineos Grenadiers - 0:00:43 3 Joao Almeida (POR) Deceuninck-QuickStep - 0:01:03 4 Chris Harper (AUS) Jumbo-Visma - 0:01:43 5 Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-Nippo - 0:01:45

Cinco in numbers Dh3.7 million The estimated cost of Victoria Swarovski’s gem-encrusted Michael Cinco wedding gown 46 The number, in kilograms, that Swarovski’s wedding gown weighed. 1,000 The hours it took to create Cinco’s vermillion petal gown, as seen in his atelier [note, is the one he’s playing with in the corner of a room] 50 How many looks Cinco has created in a new collection to celebrate Ballet Philippines’ 50th birthday 3,000 The hours needed to create the butterfly gown worn by Aishwarya Rai to the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. 1.1 million The number of followers that Michael Cinco’s Instagram account has garnered.

Scoreline Saudi Arabia 1-0 Japan Saudi Arabia Al Muwallad 63’

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

Results 6.30pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,400m. Winner: Rio Angie, Pat Dobbs (jockey), Doug Watson (trainer). 7.05pm: Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Trenchard, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 7.40pm: Maiden Dh165,000 (D) 1,600m. Winner: Mulfit, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 8.15pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 1,200m. Winner: Waady, Dane O’Neill, Doug Watson. 8.50pm: Handicap Dh210,000 (D) 2,000m. Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson. 9.25pm:Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m. Winner: Midnight Sands, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Scoreline UAE 2-1 Saudi Arabia UAE Mabkhout 21’, Khalil 59’ Saudi Al Abed (pen) 20’ Man of the match Ahmed Khalil (UAE)

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

RESULT Copa del Rey, semi-final second leg Real Madrid 0

The Saudi Cup race card 1 The Jockey Club Local Handicap (TB) 1,800m (Dirt) $500,000 2 The Riyadh Dirt Sprint (TB) 1,200m (D) $1.500,000 3 The 1351 Turf Sprint 1,351m (Turf) $1,000,000 4 The Saudi Derby (TB) 1600m (D) $800,000 5 The Neom Turf Cup (TB) 2,100m (T) $1,000,000 6 The Obaiya Arabian Classic (PB) 2,000m (D) $1,900,000 7 The Red Sea Turf Handicap (TB) 3,000m (T) $2,500,000 8 The Saudi Cup (TB) 1,800m (D) $20,000,000

