Adnoc's maritime arm acquires six line boats

The boats were procured from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen

Jennifer Gnana
Aug 24, 2021

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's maritime and logistics unit is acquiring six line boats for critical marine services across petroleum ports in the UAE's capital.

Adnoc Logistics and Services procured the vessels from Sharjah-based Albwardy Damen, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

More to follow....

Updated: August 24th 2021, 7:22 AM
