Empower acquires 19 district cooling plants from Nakheel for $234m

Dubai-based district cooling provider Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) signed an agreement to acquire the district cooling assets of property developer Nakheel in a deal valued at Dh860 million ($234m).

Under the terms of the agreement, Empower will acquire all the assets of Nakheel’s district cooling systems that serve more than 18,000 customers in 17 major urban projects through 19 plants across Dubai, the company said in a statement on Monday. Empower will also manage and operate the district cooling systems.

Empower's acquisition of Nakheel's cooling systems reflects the booming business environment in Dubai and the growth in number and type of acquisition deals, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said.

More to follow...