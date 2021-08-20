Oil prices continue to fall on demand concerns as Delta variant spreads

Oil prices continued to trade lower on demand concerns as Covid-19 Delta variant spreads across the globe forcing governments to introduce movement restrictions and other preventive measures. The strong US dollar is also weighing on prices.

Brent, the marker under which two-thirds of the world's crude is traded, fell by about 0.69 per cent to $65.99 a barrel at 2.52pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, which tracks US crude grades, was 0.77 per cent lower at $63.20 a barrel.

The major factor “is the rising Covid worries and news of measures being taken to avoid a further contagion worldwide”, Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said.

“Even the latest drawback in the US inventories couldn’t give a smile to the oil bulls, while the US inventories declined more than 3 million barrels last week, more than twice as much as the 1.5 million barrels penciled in by analysts.”

Coronavirus infections continued to climb across the globe. New Zealand on Friday extended a national Covid-19 lockdown as case numbers continued to rise and a Delta variant outbreak spread from Auckland to the capital Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the initial three-day lockdown, which would have expired overnight on Friday, would be extended by another four days.

In Vietnam, authorities will deploy troops in Ho Chi Minh City and prohibit residents from leaving their homes, it was reported on Friday.

Mexico, Iran and a number of other countries are also reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases despite vaccination programmes. Globally, cases have surpassed more than 210 million, according to Worldometer that tracks the pandemic.

The strong US dollar as well as a surge in the coronavirus cases globally especially in the Far East and in the US are raising fears that economic recovery might have temporarily peaked denting oil demand, Tamas Varga, an analyst at London-based PVM Oil Associates told The National.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) also cut its demand forecast for oil for the rest of 2021 due to the more virulent Delta strain, which may lead to renewed lockdowns in certain parts of the world and affect energy consumption.

Demand for the second half of the year has been lowered by more than 500,000 barrels per day from last month's projection.

Global oil demand is now expected to rise 5.3 million barrels per day on average to 96.2 million bpd in 2021, and a further 3.2 million bpd in 2022, the Paris-based agency said on August 12.

Opec+, the group headed by Saudi Arabia and Russia, is bringing 400,000 barrels per day of supply back to markets in August. The group is planning to phase out a 5.4 million bpd supply restriction pact on the basis of growing demand for crude.

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

The Kites Romain Gary Penguin Modern Classics

The biog Hometown: Cairo Age: 37 Favourite TV series: The Handmaid’s Tale, Black Mirror Favourite anime series: Death Note, One Piece and Hellsing Favourite book: Designing Brand Identity, Fifth Edition

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

What is blockchain? Blockchain is a form of distributed ledger technology, a digital system in which data is recorded across multiple places at the same time. Unlike traditional databases, DLTs have no central administrator or centralised data storage. They are transparent because the data is visible and, because they are automatically replicated and impossible to be tampered with, they are secure. The main difference between blockchain and other forms of DLT is the way data is stored as ‘blocks’ – new transactions are added to the existing ‘chain’ of past transactions, hence the name ‘blockchain’. It is impossible to delete or modify information on the chain due to the replication of blocks across various locations. Blockchain is mostly associated with cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Due to the inability to tamper with transactions, advocates say this makes the currency more secure and safer than traditional systems. It is maintained by a network of people referred to as ‘miners’, who receive rewards for solving complex mathematical equations that enable transactions to go through. However, one of the major problems that has come to light has been the presence of illicit material buried in the Bitcoin blockchain, linking it to the dark web. Other blockchain platforms can offer things like smart contracts, which are automatically implemented when specific conditions from all interested parties are reached, cutting the time involved and the risk of mistakes. Another use could be storing medical records, as patients can be confident their information cannot be changed. The technology can also be used in supply chains, voting and has the potential to used for storing property records.

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

