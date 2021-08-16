Taqa appoints Khalid Al Qubaisi as new head of energy services

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, also known as Taqa, appointed Khalid Al Qubaisi as the chief executive of its subsidiary, Abu Dhabi Energy Services (Ades).

Ades is a Super Esco, which accredits and regulates other companies working in the energy efficiency sector.

Mr Al Qubaisi will help steer the expansion of energy efficiency in Abu Dhabi at the company. Ades is engaged in retrofitting government and commercial buildings to help lower their energy impact and generate cost and efficiency savings.

"His significant business experience, coupled with a solid track record in business development and stakeholder management across multiple industries, including the energy sector, will help him take Ades to the next level of growth and progress," said Taqa managing director and group chief executive Jasim Thabet.

Mr Al Qubaisi has more than 15 years of experience in investment and energy industries. He previously served in many leadership roles at Mubadala Investment Company and was most recently a vice president for information communication and technology.

Taqa is looking to increase the share of renewable energy in its portfolio to 30 per cent by 2030. The clean power is set to largely come from solar photovoltaic cells.

Earlier this month, the company signed an agreement to supply Emirates Steel with green hydrogen – a move that could bolster the UAE's efforts to lower the emissions of its energy-intensive industrial activities.

Last week, Taqa said its second quarter net profit increased 39 per cent to Dh1.42 billion ($386.9 million) amid higher commodity prices.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Essentials

The flights: You can fly from the UAE to Iceland with one stop in Europe with a variety of airlines. Return flights with Emirates from Dubai to Stockholm, then Icelandair to Reykjavik, cost from Dh4,153 return. The whole trip takes 11 hours. British Airways flies from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Reykjavik, via London, with return flights taking 12 hours and costing from Dh2,490 return, including taxes.

The activities: A half-day Silfra snorkelling trip costs 14,990 Icelandic kronur (Dh544) with Dive.is. Inside the Volcano also takes half a day and costs 42,000 kronur (Dh1,524). The Jokulsarlon small-boat cruise lasts about an hour and costs 9,800 kronur (Dh356). Into the Glacier costs 19,500 kronur (Dh708). It lasts three to four hours.

The tours: It’s often better to book a tailor-made trip through a specialist operator. UK-based Discover the World offers seven nights, self-driving, across the island from £892 (Dh4,505) per person. This includes three nights’ accommodation at Hotel Husafell near Into the Glacier, two nights at Hotel Ranga and two nights at the Icelandair Hotel Klaustur. It includes car rental, plus an iPad with itinerary and tourist information pre-loaded onto it, while activities can be booked as optional extras. More information inspiredbyiceland.com

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

PSL FINAL Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi

8pm, Thursday

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

