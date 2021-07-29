Etisalat’s second-quarter profit rises on higher revenue

Etisalat's revenue during the period jumped 5.7 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.21bn. Fatima Al Marzooqi/ The National

Etisalat, the UAE’s biggest telecoms operator, reported a slight increase in its second-quarter net profit on the back of higher revenue.

The total net profit attributable to owners of the company for three month period ending June 30 climbed to Dh2.39 billion from Dh2.38bn during the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.

Revenue during the period jumped 5.7 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.21bn. Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets dropped 25 per cent to Dh246.6 million.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

The biog DOB: March 13, 1987

Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon

School: ACS in Lebanon

University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut

MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City

Nationality: Lebanese

Status: Single

Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year

