Etisalat’s second-quarter profit rises on higher revenue

Etisalat, the UAE’s biggest telecoms operator, reported a slight increase in its second-quarter net profit on the back of higher revenue.
The total net profit attributable to owners of the company for three month period ending June 30 climbed to Dh2.39 billion from Dh2.38bn during the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares trade.
Revenue during the period jumped 5.7 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.21bn. Impairment loss on trade receivables and contract assets dropped 25 per cent to Dh246.6 million.
More to follow..
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Started: April 2017
Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh
Based: Cairo, Egypt
Sector: transport
Size: 450+ employees
Investment: approximately $80 million
Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani
Date started: May 2018
Founder: Pir Arkam
Based: Dubai
Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)
Staff: 18
Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group
DOB: March 13, 1987
Place of birth: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but lived in Virginia in the US and raised in Lebanon
School: ACS in Lebanon
University: BSA in Graphic Design at the American University of Beirut
MSA in Design Entrepreneurship at the School of Visual Arts in New York City
Nationality: Lebanese
Status: Single
Favourite thing to do: I really enjoy cycling, I was a participant in Cycling for Gaza for the second time this year
