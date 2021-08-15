Saudi Aramco's utility company joins development of 1.5GW solar project

Saudi Aramco Power Company, the utility asset of the kingdom's oil company, joined the consortium led by Acwa Power to develop the 1.5 Gigawatt Sudair Solar plant in the kingdom. The project reached financial close on Sunday.
The 3.4 billion Saudi riyals ($907m) project, which is backed by the kingdom's Public Investment Fund, will be built within Sudair Industrial City and will power 185,000 homes, offsetting 2.9 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.
In April, when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the development of the project, the consortium signed a 25-year power purchase agreement with the Saudi Power Procurement Company. The project is set for commissioning in the second half of 2022 and will become the largest of its kind in the kingdom.
The PIF holds a 50 per cent stake in Acwa Power, one of the most prolific developers of conventional and renewable energy projects in the kingdom.
Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the development of the project in April.
