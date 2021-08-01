EGA and Al Ghurair subsidiary agree to reuse industrial by-product

Emirates Global Aluminium recycles around 100,000 tonnes of its waste each year, including sending major waste streams as feedstock to industries including cement manufacturing. Courtesy EGA

Emirates Global Aluminium, the UAE’s biggest industrial company outside oil and gas, signed an agreement with Gulf Extrusions, a subsidiary of the Al Ghurair Group, to reuse an industrial by-product in its production process.

This will replace the use of fresh raw material, helping to improve efficiency and benefit the environment, the company said in a statement on Sunday. The agreement will also help reuse waste streams as feedstock for other industries.

“Finding ways to reuse waste takes innovative thinking and close co-operation between companies and industries,” Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA, said.

Quote Solutions like this ... reduce the need for fresh raw material and are part of how we can address our global waste management challenge Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, chief executive, EGA

“But solutions like this agreement with Gulf Extrusions reduce the need for fresh raw material and are part of how we can address our global waste management challenge.”

Under the agreement, Gulf Extrusions will supply EGA with about 450 tonnes of spent caustic soda from its Abu Dhabi and Dubai extrusion plants each month for use in alumina refining, the aluminium producer said.

EGA recycles around 100,000 tonnes of its own waste each year, including sending major waste streams as feedstock to industries including cement manufacturing, it added.

“EGA’s reuse of spent caustic soda to make full use of the aluminium content of this by-product will reduce the environmental impact of both our companies,” Christian Witsch, chief executive of Gulf Extrusions, said.

EGA and Gulf Extrusions did a trial run of the process at Al Taweelah and developed transport protocols to ensure its safe transfer between the two companies’ sites, according to the statement.

Separately, EGA has been working with UAE cement companies since 2010 to reuse spent pot lining, one of the aluminium industry’s most significant waste streams, in cement manufacturing, the company said.

EGA is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm Mubadala Investment Company and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two emirates.

The company, which has more than 400 long-term customers in 50 countries, sold 2.52 million tonnes of cast metal in 2020.

EGA’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed to Dh4.1 billion ($1.13bn) at the end of last year, a 63 per cent rise from 2019. A strong ramp up of EGA’s alumina refinery and bauxite mine in Guinea, West Africa, cost controls and lower global prices for raw materials helped to improve the company’s earnings.

