Saudi Arabia to use Fourth Industrial Revolution tech for energy transition

In January, Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia was aiming to become "another Germany" when it comes to renewables, as the country plans to generate up to 50% of its electricity from clean sources.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter of oil, will use Fourth Industrial Revolution technology and adopt a circular economy model to pave the way for energy transition, the kingdom's energy minister said.

"We can use the technology of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to observe energy transition and reach goals for reduction of greenhouse emissions, whether it is increasing efficiency and use of renewables like wind and solar power, or the development of new fuel sources like blue and green hydrogen," Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the first Saudi Forum for the Fourth Industrial Revolution on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia accounts for 12.5 per cent of all oil production, according to the BP Statistical Review of World Energy 2021.

The kingdom has in recent years made efforts to diversify its economy away from oil revenues and decarbonise its utility systems.

In January, Prince Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia was aiming to become "another Germany" when it comes to renewables, as the country plans to generate up to 50 per cent of its electricity from clean sources.

The minister highlighted carbon capture and storage as a key area to lessen carbon emissions from the atmosphere.

"This will help us meet climate change goals, but at the same time continue to enjoy economic growth reliability, accessibility, and efficiency that hydrocarbon provides," Prince Abdulaziz said.

While Saudi Arabia plans to make the switch to renewables, it is still on track to expand its capacity to produce oil, for which it seeks less energy-intensive uses.

Saudi Arabia has already launched a renewables programme and is building its first solar and wind power plants. The Gulf country also plans to develop atomic power for civilian use.

A new investment track for the kingdom's Energy Ministry is hydrogen, which is proving popular with Gulf economies looking to rapidly decarbonise their economies and export newer, cleaner forms of energy.

In March, Prince Abdulaziz said the kingdom could start exporting hydrogen by pipeline to Europe, "if the economics allow for it".

Last year, a consortium comprising industrial gases company Air Products, Saudi-based clean energy company Acwa Power and Neom, the planned futuristic megacity in the kingdom’s north-west, agreed on a $5 billion project to produce hydrogen using solar and wind energy.

if you go The flights Etihad, Emirates and Singapore Airlines fly direct from the UAE to Singapore from Dh2,265 return including taxes. The flight takes about 7 hours. The hotel Rooms at the M Social Singapore cost from SG $179 (Dh488) per night including taxes. The tour Makan Makan Walking group tours costs from SG $90 (Dh245) per person for about three hours. Tailor-made tours can be arranged. For details go to www.woknstroll.com.sg

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

Results 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 (PA) US$100,000 (Dirt) 2,000m, Winner Bandar, Fernando Jara (jockey), Majed Al Jahouri (trainer). 7.05pm Meydan Classic Listed (TB) $175,000 (Turf) 1,600m, ​​​​​​​Winner Well Of Wisdom, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 7.40pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m, ​​​​​​​Winner Star Safari, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby. 8.15pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (D) 1,600m, Winner Moqarrar, Fabrice Veron, Erwan Charpy. 8.50pm Nad Al Sheba Trophy Group 2 (TB) $300,000 (T) 2,810m, Winner Secret Advisor, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 9.25pm Curlin Stakes Listed (TB) $175,000 (D) 2,000m, ​​​​​​​Winner Parsimony, William Buick, Doug O’Neill. 10pm Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 2,000m, Winner Simsir, Ronan Whelan, Michael Halford. 10.35pm Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m, ​​​​​​​Winner Velorum, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

MATCH INFO Rugby World Cup (all times UAE) Final: England v South Africa, Saturday, 1pm

The specs Engine: 2.3-litre, turbo four-cylinder Transmission: 10-speed auto Power: 300hp Torque: 420Nm Price: Dh189,900 On sale: now

Dubai works towards better air quality by 2021 Dubai is on a mission to record good air quality for 90 per cent of the year – up from 86 per cent annually today – by 2021. The municipality plans to have seven mobile air-monitoring stations by 2020 to capture more accurate data in hourly and daily trends of pollution. These will be on the Palm Jumeirah, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah, Rashidiyah, Al Wasl, Al Quoz and Dubai Investment Park. “It will allow real-time responding for emergency cases,” said Khaldoon Al Daraji, first environment safety officer at the municipality. “We’re in a good position except for the cases that are out of our hands, such as sandstorms. “Sandstorms are our main concern because the UAE is just a receiver. “The hotspots are Iran, Saudi Arabia and southern Iraq, but we’re working hard with the region to reduce the cycle of sandstorm generation.” Mr Al Daraji said monitoring as it stood covered 47 per cent of Dubai. There are 12 fixed stations in the emirate, but Dubai also receives information from monitors belonging to other entities. “There are 25 stations in total,” Mr Al Daraji said. “We added new technology and equipment used for the first time for the detection of heavy metals. “A hundred parameters can be detected but we want to expand it to make sure that the data captured can allow a baseline study in some areas to ensure they are well positioned.”

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League quarter-final second leg: Juventus 1 Ajax 2 Ajax advance 3-2 on aggregate

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

