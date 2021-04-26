Gulf Islamic Investments plans to invest $600m this year

Gulf Islamic Investments, a Dubai-based financial services company, aims to boost its property holdings and step up its private equity investment this year as the global economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company will spend between $300 million and $400 million to acquire property in the Gulf, Europe and the US and will invest $200m in the private equity space in India and Saudi Arabia, Mohammed Alhassan, founding partner and co-chief executive, told The National.

“We have assets under management of $2 billion and we are trying to reach $1bn more until the end of the year ... this includes real estate and private equity,” he said.

GII invests in sectors such as property, private equity and venture capital. Its clients include family offices, banks, institutions, sovereign wealth funds and wealthy private investors in the GCC and Asia.

It is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority.

The company bought a residential block in London's West End for £60m ($83.3m) this month and another property in Paris for $300m in March. It is in the process of buying a commercial property in Florida and the deal will be finalised in the second quarter of this year, Mr Alhassan said. He did not disclose any more details about the investment.

GII has invested $1.2bn in the property sector over the past seven years, acquiring residential, commercial and industrial buildings in Dubai, the UK, France and the US.

The company bought an office building in the US state of Pennsylvania for $48m, an Amazon distribution centre in Germany for $144m and an Airbus property in Newport, Wales, for £30m. It also bought Realogy's headquarters in New Jersey for $124m.

It also acquired a police station in Chelsea, west London, for redevelopment three years ago for an undisclosed amount.

In the UAE, it owns logistics centres and staff accommodation in Dubai Investment Park. The company is also the largest investor in Dubai e-commerce company Mumzworld.

GII will finance new deals through “our own balance sheet and syndicating it to our shareholders as well”, said Mr Alhassan.

The company has no plans to approach the bond market but will look to borrow money from banks in the future, he said.

“We have a strong relationship with local banks, as well as international banks, and we have transacted with them for almost half a billion dollars in terms of loans for our assets in the past seven years.”

In the private equity space, the company intends to invest in India and Saudi Arabia. In India, it will focus on the healthcare, technology and consumer sectors through its “India growth portfolio”, which is worth $60m.

“This is our second portfolio [in India]. We have already invested in health care. We own about 20 per cent to 25 per cent of four chain hospitals.”

GII is searching for “niche opportunities” in food manufacturing and other sectors in the kingdom.

It also plans to exit some of its investments this year in private equity and property. However, Mr Alhassan did not disclose which assets the company intends to sell.

Mr Alhassan is bullish about the London property market and said areas such as Mayfair and Chelsea are performing well.

“If you have new development and very good location, people will buy because it is a hub. There is still demand in the market,” he said.

Mr Alhassan said the company is “doing very good and we are profitable”, when asked about revenue targets for 2021, but did not disclose figures.

GII is evaluating an initial public offer but will make a decision on it when the “time is correct”.

Other companies in the region such as Bahrain-listed private equity and alternative asset manager Investcorp are also investing in property in Europe and the US as part of their expansion plans.

Bahrain's Arcapita acquired a major distribution centre in the US earlier this month as it continues to expand its industrial property portfolio in the world's biggest economy.

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

The specs: 2019 Audi A7 Sportback Price, base: Dh315,000 Engine: 3.0-litre V6 Transmission: Seven-speed automatic Power: 335hp @ 5,000rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy 5.9L / 100km

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

THE SPECS Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 275hp at 6,600rpm Torque: 353Nm from 1,450-4,700rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Top speed: 250kph Fuel consumption: 6.8L/100km On sale: Now Price: Dh146,999

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs A4 35 TFSI Engine: 2.0-litre, four-cylinder Transmission: seven-speed S-tronic automatic Power: 150bhp Torque: 270Nm Price: Dh150,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020 A4 S4 TDI Engine: 3.0-litre V6 turbo diesel Transmission: eight-speed PDK automatic Power: 350bhp Torque: 700Nm Price: Dh165,000 (estimate) On sale: First Q 2020

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Race card: 6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m. 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m. 8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m. 8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m. 9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m. 10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Places to go for free coffee Cherish Cafe Dubai, Dubai Investment Park, are giving away free coffees all day.

La Terrace, Four Points by Sheraton Bur Dubai, are serving their first 50 guests one coffee and four bite-sized cakes

Wild & The Moon will be giving away a free espresso with every purchase on International Coffee Day

Orange Wheels welcome parents are to sit, relax and enjoy goodies at ‘Café O’ along with a free coffee

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat