There is growing momentum on the UAE’s pledge to invest $50 billion in Canada, with the two countries working together to “bring projects to the table”, as economic ties strengthen, according to Canada’s Minister of Finance and National Revenue.

Partnerships in the fields of critical minerals, energy and artificial intelligence are being worked on, Francois-Philippe Champagne told The National in an interview in Abu Dhabi.

“That’s the reason why I'm here. It's to translate the vision of the President [Sheikh Mohamed] and the Prime Minister [Mark Carney] into action,” Mr Champagne said.

The UAE announced the investment commitment during Mr Carney’s visit to the country last year, with a focus on energy, AI, logistics, mining and other strategic sectors.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visited Canada last month and held talks with Mr Carney.

“This is a long-term strategic partnership. My presence at a time when we have seen the security situation in the region sent a very strong signal to my partners here and to the world that Canada is open for business, UAE is open for business, and we're working together,” Mr Champagne said.

A Canadian bank and an insurance firm will open offices in the UAE as part of the strengthening of ties, he confirmed.

Canada is also looking to bolster defence partnerships, with a possible joint venture with UAE conglomerate Edge.

Mr Champagne held a meeting with the Edge leadership during his current visit.

“The meeting with Edge was very important because that's the kind of capabilities that we want to build. Looking at joint ventures, looking at investments that can come also with the partnership we're creating,” Mr Champagne said.

Energy also remains a key area of focus with the official visiting Masdar's office in Abu Dhabi.

“Masdar is another example; there are projects in Canada that could further our ambition to double the electricity generation. We’ve been looking at how we can bring … Masdar to build with us the grid of the 21st century.”

Last month, Masdar signed an energy pact with Natural Resources Canada to lay the groundwork for co-operation across renewable energy, battery storage, grid infrastructure and clean power solutions to support growing demand from AI and data centres.

Sheikh Khaled with Mr Carney in Canada last month. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office Show caption: Sheikh Khaled with Mr Carney in Canada last month. Photo: Ab…

Owned jointly by Abu Dhabi's Taqa, Adnoc and Mubadala, Masdar is aiming for a portfolio capacity of 100 gigawatts by 2030 as it continues to develop renewable projects as part of its global expansion plans.

Cepa to double trade

In July, the UAE finalised a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with Canada, with the pact signed during Sheikh Khaled's visit to the country last month.

The pact gives Canadian companies better access to the UAE, which remains the largest Middle East market for Canadian exports, and could help attract capital into different sectors.

The deal needs to be ratified by the Canadian parliament before it goes into effect, Mr Champagne said, without providing a timeline.

“[The] Parliament has its own dynamic, but I would think we're going to put everything that we need to do on our side to have it ratified as quickly as possible.”

There was a lot of enthusiasm behind that partnership, he said, with a target to double bilateral trade to $7 billion within 10 years, with energy, food security, defence, AI, and quantum technology to play a prominent role.

The pact comes as Canada looks to diversify its partnerships with different countries amid trade tension with the US.

“Historically, we have been doing a lot north-south, but now we have a diversification agenda. The Middle East, the GCC countries, here in the UAE where we have long established relationships, those are going to be key in our vision to increase our exports to the world,” Mr Champagne said.

“And the fact that we were able to negotiate a comprehensive economic partnership in 47 days is showing the level of ambition and urgency that we're bringing to that, which I think is a very positive sign for businesses on both sides.”

Canadian companies will continue to invest in the region despite the Iran war, he added.

The Iran war, in its ninth month, has affected a number of sectors across the region, including energy, aviation, tourism and hospitality.

Despite the disruption, the UAE is expected to expand by 0.2 per cent this year, according to International Monetary Fund estimates, amid a recovery in the oil and non-oil sectors.

There are also big opportunities for UAE-based sovereign wealth funds to invest in Canada, Mr Champagne added.

“I’ve been meeting with the CEO of Mubadala, Khaldoon [Al Mubarak], whom I've known for a long time. I know there's a lot of interest in Canada,” he said.

“Canada provides unique opportunities: stability, predictability, the rule of law, the level of trust you want for the long term. You're looking at the megatrend. This is a country which, when you look at critical minerals, it's not only the exploration and extraction; it's the processing, it's the refining. So big opportunities there.”

Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Finance and National Revenue. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Francois-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Finance an…

Abu Dhabi sovereign investor Mubadala Investment Company already has interests in Canada, in logistics firm Canada Cartage and CoolIT Systems, a liquid cooling provider for AI infrastructure.

Energy advantage

Canada, one of the top oil producers globally with about six million barrels a day of output, is boosting international exports amid the disruption to supplies due to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the Iran war.

“Because of what's happening, the world energy architecture is being redesigned,” Mr Champagne said. “One way to mitigate the impact is to partner with countries like Canada, which can export to allies and partners.

“If you export from the west coast, you gain about eight days to go to the Pacific because you don't need to go to the Panama Canal. So we are doubling our capacity to be able to serve our partners there.”

There is also opportunity on the east coast to support countries in Europe with gas supply.

“We’re working on both sides; we can bring more natural resources to the Pacific. At the same time, there's a number of opportunities to support our European colleagues."