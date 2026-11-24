Oman's new International Financial Centre (IFC Oman) has registered its first companies as it prepares to officially open next year.

The first 13 companies were registered and presented with their certificates of incorporation, IFC Oman said on Tuesday.

IFC Oman, plans for which were first revealed in January, also opened its headquarters at Al Mouj Business Park in Muscat.

Domestic and international businesses can now establish a presence within the centre’s jurisdiction. Preparations continue for financial services licensing early next year.

“The legal and regulatory framework now in place lays the foundation for a stable and competitive business environment,” said Sayyid Al Said, deputy prime minister for economic affairs and chairman of IFC Oman said.

“This will further strengthen Oman’s appeal to international investors and global financial institutions, while supporting the growth of our national economy.”

Oman has been taking steps to diversify its economy away from oil as part of its Vision 2040 plan, with investments in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing and property, helping to expand its non-oil economic base.

Under its economic and social reforms programme, Oman aims to reduce its dependence on oil income from about 30 per cent to 16 per cent by 2030 and 8.4 per cent by 2040.

The sultanate's location, as well as focus on non-oil reforms, is backing its economy, with gross domestic product projected to grow by 4.1 per cent this year, the International Monetary Fund said last month.

“The decision by 13 companies to establish a presence here from the outset reflects the strength of the business and investment environment the centre offers,” said Sultan Al Habsi, Oman's Minister of Finance and vice chairman of IFC Oman.

Among the companies registered is Abu Dhabi-based Blue Five Capital, an alternative investment platform.

“We look forward to welcoming more companies that will bring new capital and expertise, generate business activity, strengthen the financial services sector, and build closer links between international investors and businesses across the region,” Mr Al Habsi said.

“We will maintain this momentum as we complete the regulatory framework ahead of the start of financial services licensing early next year.”

The opening of IFC Oman's headquarters follows the issuance of the royal decrees on its operating, regulatory and courts laws, as well as five regulations covering operations, companies, partnerships, foundations and interpretation.

They cover the requirements for establishing and conducting business within the centre, including corporate governance, regulatory obligations and dispute resolution.

“The framework gives companies and investors greater clarity on the rules governing their activities and a sound basis for planning their operations,” the statement said.

IFC Oman will join other existing financial centres in the Gulf, including Abu Dhabi's international financial centre ADGM, the Dubai International Financial Centre and the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, as well as the Qatar Financial Centre.