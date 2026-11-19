Markets are becoming more discerning about artificial intelligence. After strong rallies, recent weeks have brought sharp volatility in technology shares.

Last week, Nvidia fell sharply amid an unexpected leadership crisis, intensifying pressure across AI-related stocks.

On Monday, the Nasdaq dropped 2.5 per cent, more than 10 per cent below its October peak. Investors are questioning whether vast spending on AI infrastructure can generate sufficient returns, and how much must be financed through borrowing.

The pressure extends beyond one company, although Nvidia sits at the centre of the AI ecosystem, supplying chips on which the industry depends. Its leadership change has unsettled investors, while scrutiny of financing links between chipmakers, cloud providers and data-centre developers has raised concerns about circular funding.

Previous technological revolutions offer cautionary lessons. The dot-com boom transformed the internet, but many backed companies failed. The infrastructure endured, while investors lost money. Volatility need not mean AI's promise is fading, but it may mark a shift towards judging which businesses can turn innovation into profits.

There is an important difference today. Much AI investment is undertaken by some of the world's largest and most profitable companies. Nevertheless, spending is pressuring balance sheets and cash flows, increasing reliance on debt and external finance. Falls in AI supplier shares show investors are questioning the funding chain. If returns disappoint, this could become a source of financial market vulnerability.

Perhaps the most underestimated aspect of the AI revolution is its infrastructure. Behind increasingly sophisticated applications are vast data centres, advanced semiconductors, cooling systems, telecoms networks and, above all, electricity. AI is not simply a digital service that can expand without physical constraints. It is an increasingly energy-intensive industry requiring enormous capital investment and reliable power.

The International Energy Agency expects global electricity consumption by data centres to more than double by 2030. Countries with abundant, competitively priced energy, available land and the capacity to develop infrastructure quickly will have a significant advantage. Access to advanced chips, water, skilled labour and reliable electricity grids will also be critical.

This is where the Gulf's ambitions become particularly relevant. The region is positioning itself not merely as a consumer of AI but as a major participant in the infrastructure and investment underpinning its development. The UAE's planned five-gigawatt AI campus in Abu Dhabi, Saudi Arabia's $100 billion Project Transcendence and Qatar's investment in AI infrastructure demonstrate the scale of regional ambition. Sovereign wealth funds and international technology companies are helping to support these initiatives.

The Gulf has several advantages including substantial pools of long-term capital, competitive energy resources, strategic geographical positioning and governments willing to support large-scale infrastructure development. These provide an opportunity to establish the region as an important players in the global AI economy.

But building AI infrastructure is not the same as creating an AI economy. Data centres are important, but the real economic prize lies in applying AI across financial services, logistics, healthcare, manufacturing, energy, education and government to improve productivity, reduce costs and create new sources of value.

The employment implications are equally important. Some occupations will undoubtedly be displaced, particularly those involving repetitive administrative, analytical and processing tasks. Others will be transformed as employees use AI to work more efficiently, while entirely new occupations and industries are likely to emerge. But the transition will not be straightforward.

The immediate challenge may be less about mass unemployment than the uneven distribution of benefits and the tensions that creates. Younger workers entering professional employment are already finding traditional entry-level roles disappearing or changing, while those able to work alongside AI are becoming increasingly productive and valuable. Education, training and labour market policies will need to adapt accordingly.

For the Gulf region, this has particular significance. Economic diversification depends not simply on attracting capital and international companies but on developing a skilled domestic workforce capable of participating in higher-value activities. Without investment in local skills and expertise, the region risks becoming heavily dependent on imported technology and talent.

Ultimately, AI presents the Gulf with an opportunity extending well beyond the current investment cycle. Its financial resources and energy advantages provide a strong starting point, but success should not be measured by the amount invested or the number of data centres built.

The real test will be whether AI makes Gulf economies more productive, competitive and diversified, while creating opportunities for their populations. The technology may be transformative, but its economic benefits are not automatic. As previous technological revolutions have demonstrated, the winners will be those that look beyond the investment boom and focus on how technology changes the way their economies actually work.

Tim Fox is a Partner at Capital Gate Advisors and former Chief Economist of Emirates NBD