As Cop31 nears its end in Antalya, Turkey, the race for Africa’s resources is accelerating. Washington has raised the investment ceiling of its International Development Finance Corporation to $205 billion and is aiming much of it at Africa's critical minerals, including a planned stake of about 20 per cent in Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

The UAE is already ahead of that curve. It has committed more than $110 billion to projects throughout Africa in recent years, making it one of the continent’s largest investors.

Much of that capital sits in ports, logistics, energy and agriculture. Yet many of these assets share a vulnerability that rarely appears in investment memos: an exposed coastline.

For instance, more than 60 per cent of Mozambicans live in low-lying coastal areas. In 2023, Cyclone Freddy displaced more than 184,000 people there. Parts of the country’s central coast lost three quarters of their healthy mangrove forests between 1990 and 2024, stripping away the natural buffer that once absorbed storm surges before they reached towns, roads and ports.

That creates a business case for UAE investors. Coastal ecosystems are infrastructure. Researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz found mangroves prevented $1.5 billion in direct flood damage in Florida during Hurricane Irma in 2017. Mangroves also store three to five times more carbon per hectare than mature tropical forests, which allows restoration to earn revenue from carbon credits.

The UAE understands this at home. It has planted about 51 million mangroves towards its target of 100 million by 2030, and it cofounded the Mangrove Alliance for Climate with Indonesia. Through Alterra, the $30 billion climate vehicle launched at Cop28, held in Dubai, it aims to mobilise $250 billion of climate investment by 2030. The question is whether that expertise and capital can be used in Africa in a way that lasts.

Experience suggests one factor matters more than any other: the people who live beside the forest. Large carbon concessions negotiated with governments but not with communities have struggled. A high-profile carbon credit deal in Liberia has stalled. Restoration that pays local people, by contrast, tends to hold. A carbon credit is a promise that trees will stand for decades and that promise is only as strong as the incentives of the families who could cut them down.

On Idugo Island, on Mozambique’s Zambezia coast, more than 700 families make sea salt. Most used to sell at harvest, when a 50kg bag fetched about 300 meticais ($4.70). With a community warehouse and working capital, financed partly by the UK government’s Coast Facility, they can now hold stock until the lean season, when the same bag can sell for up to 1,800 meticais. Young men who once cut mangroves for income now work in that business. The forest is worth more to them standing than cut.

Development agencies are already absorbing much of the early risk. The US Millennium Challenge Corporation’s $500 million Mozambique compact includes $100 million for coastal livelihoods and climate resilience in Zambezia, led by two national institutions, ProAzul and Biofund. That grant-funded groundwork in community consent, land rights and local enterprise is exactly what makes a region investable for the private capital that follows.

For UAE businesses, three opportunities stand out. First, infrastructure investors can protect their own assets. A port operator or logistics group that funds the restoration of the coast around its operations is buying insurance against storm damage and disruption, at a fraction of the cost of engineered defences.

Second, UAE climate funds can co-invest alongside development finance. Blended structures, in which grants and guarantees absorb the first losses, are the most efficient way to channel Alterra-scale capital into nature-based projects that would otherwise be too small or too risky.

Third, UAE companies buying carbon credits to meet their net-zero targets can insist on contracts that share revenue with communities. Credits backed by legally binding benefit-sharing carry lower reversal risk, and therefore deserve a premium.

Next year, Addis Ababa hosts Cop32, putting Africa at the centre of the world’s climate talks. The UAE, a bridge between Gulf capital and African growth, is in a strong position to lead a new kind of investment there: one that treats healthy coasts not as a cost of doing business, but as an asset that protects every other investment on the shore.

Vahid Fotuhi is founder and chief executive of Blue Forest, a UAE-based developer of mangrove restoration projects in Africa and Asia