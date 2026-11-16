Cop31 must ensure that going green makes financial sense

Two air conditioners sit side by side in a showroom. One has the better efficiency rating, a green sticker, a price tag on the slightly eye-watering side. The other is cheaper. The salesperson tells you the first one will save you energy and pay for itself within five years. Most of us nod politely and buy the second.

Cop31, the UN climate change conference, is taking place in Turkey. Lots of people will converge on sunny Antalya hoping that big climate-saving action will follow. One hopes that such confidence in sense and sensibility will win out and is not derived from an overworked pair of rose-coloured spectacles. However, the mood in much of the sustainability industry suggests caution.

The era of widespread climate engagement feels increasingly remote. Reverse pressure from some geographies has let less-steadfast companies walk away from their commitments and several of the world’s best-known brands have parted ways with their heads of sustainability this year, some scrapping the role altogether.

Strained company and national finances have produced what is euphemistically called a “de-emphasis” of the climate agenda. It came first in favour of cost savings and more recently in favour of security of supply, begging the question – why isn’t the sustainable choice seen as the financially sensible one?

Think back to the air conditioners. Consumers buy for household value – mostly affordability and convenience. Sustainability is in there somewhere, but usually well down the pecking order. People think with their values and buy with their wallets. Who could blame them when money is tight? The long-term argument for a sustainable option only holds while the price gap is modest. Once it widens, most people will save money and do something more fun with it.

Companies are – in theory – better at thinking long term. In practice, a purchase passes through many hands: the people who will use the thing; the technical team; procurement; finance; and whoever signs it off. Each has their own priorities and often a veto. In tight economic times, the shareholder and chief financial officer demands to run a tight ship will usually beat a less-tangible, do-the-right-thing cause. Fair enough, if the right-but-more-expensive choice puts the company under financial stress, no chief executive is going to sign it off.

However, what surprises people is how little of this is purely rational. Emotional and interpersonal factors may account for as much as 70 per cent of decision-making in B2B purchases, according to research from 2021. Technical teams pushing a pricier preferred option meet stiff questioning at best, and outright rejection at worst. Buyers under that kind of pressure fall back on very human instincts: fear of failure; pride; trust in a supplier they already know and a sense of what’s fair. That is a long way from the tidy, process-drive decision we like to imagine.

Quote The green premium of years past is unwelcome and unsupported in purchasing decisions

Put consumers and companies together, add a financially constrained and politically uncertain few years, and the conclusion is uncomfortable. The green premium of years past is unwelcome and unsupported in purchasing decisions. Now, the product has to win on what buyers already care about: cost on day one and longer-term lower running costs for companies. Performance, quality and reliability, brand, and whether you can actually have it now are also factors. Meet enough of those and the purchase follows but cost, nearly always, comes first.

This is where Cop31 needs to be a little controversial. It must, urgently, shed its image as an echo chamber of like-minded people committed to climate action because it is the right thing to do. It is, of course, but the question for Antalya is a practical one: how do sustainable solutions become the best choice in as many purchasing decisions as possible, for as many people as possible?

To be clear, this is not an argument for new taxes or protectionism. It is rather a call for Cop31 to broker a global commitment to drive down the cost of sustainable options. The most obvious lever is trade. Cutting or abolishing tariffs on sustainable technology would let it move more freely and spread further. The idea is hardly new – World Trade Organisation members spent the mid-2010s negotiating an Environmental Goods Agreement covering about 450 product lines. Those talks stalled but a Cop that put clean-tech tariffs back on the table would be doing something ordinary people actually feel at the till.

The other levers matter too. Investment credits, introduced globally, would speed up research and development, and the replacement of old, inefficient equipment. Better platforms for sharing knowledge and capability would help more countries make sustainable technology locally. A focus on global loan and grant mechanisms, so that high financing costs don’t hold back investments in stronger grids, clean power and energy efficiency.

None of this works if the next budget or election can undo it, of course. These measures need to sit inside negotiated agreements that guarantee them for the long term, so companies can invest with risk they can see and manage. The appeal of this route is that it makes sustainable options more attractive without using tax or regulation to make the traditional alternative more expensive. Consumers and companies get more choice, and the foundations are laid for a genuinely competitive sustainable industry.

Few expect Antalya to produce a “landmark negotiated outcome”. That is certainly fine. The Presidency has already said that cleantech is the most direct way to lower costs and if Cop31 spends its fortnight working out how, that will be outcome enough.