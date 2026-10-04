Dubai to expand CommerCity in push for digital economy growth

Dubai CommerCity (DCC), the free zone dedicated to digital commerce in Dubai, is launching the second phase of its expansion programme with Dh1.8 billion ($272.2 million) investment that will help the emirate grow its digital economy.

The free zone is set to deliver the expansion project in phases between the first quarter of 2027 and the fourth quarter of 2028, Dubai Media Office said in a statement on Sunday.

“Phase two of Dubai CommerCity comes at a time when Dubai continues to demonstrate its ability to grow and expand despite the changes and challenges facing the global economy,” Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, Chairman of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (Diez), said.

The free zone, which is a joint venture between Diez and Wasl Group, will add a series of projects across its three districts: the Business Cluster, Logistics Cluster, and Social Cluster.

On aggregate, the projects will add more than 91,000 square metres of new office space, increasing the free zone’s capacity and expanding its integrated ecosystem to serve companies operating in digital commerce and technology sectors.

The push to expand the free zone builds upon Dubai CommerCity’s record demand, with occupancy reaching nearly 96 per cent across its office, logistics, and retail spaces.

Investor confidence

“This expansion reflects the growing investor confidence in Dubai’s economic ecosystem and its ability to attract high-quality investments while providing an advanced economic infrastructure that responds to rapid shifts in emerging sectors,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Diez. Pawan Singh / The National Show caption: Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed, chairman of Diez. Pawan Singh / The …

The move, he added, aligns with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, objectives and helps strengthen Dubai's position as a global hub for the digital economy and future commerce.

Launched in January, D33 aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy, with a target of reaching Dh32 trillion by 2033 and establishing the emirate among the top three global cities.

The plan envisages a programme to support 30 private companies to achieve unicorn status – worth more than $1 billion. Other business incubators will support the growth of private companies, with 400 of the most promising identified.

The expansion of the Business Cluster and the Social Cluster will add 86,000 square metres of new space, which will add to options available to local, regional and global companies that are looking to become a part of the Dubai CommerCity ecosystem, the Media Office said.

The Business Cluster will include additional office space across six new buildings, including shell-and-core offices, fully fitted workspaces, and flexible plug-and-play solutions.

Within the Logistics Cluster, the phase two expansion will add The Hive, a 5,600 square metre facility that will provide an alternative logistics model. It will feature 181 flexible units, alongside climate-controlled fulfilment areas, as well as digitally managed loading and unloading zones, the Media Office said.