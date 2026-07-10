EGA restarts production at Al Taweelah alumina refinery

Emirates Global Aluminium on Friday announced the restart of production at its Al Taweelah alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi, three months after the facility was damaged in an Iranian drone attack.

Alumina production is expected to increase to 50 per cent of plant capacity "within days", EGA said in a statement.

EGA, one of the largest non-oil industrial conglomerates in the UAE, said it anticipated having the technical capability reach full alumina production by the end of this year. The company initially estimated the repairs would take up to a year to finish.

Al Taweelah alumina refinery produced 2.4 million tonnes of alumina in 2025 and met 46 per cent of EGA’s alumina needs. The product is the feedstock for aluminium smelters.

“First alumina production from Al Taweelah alumina refinery is another big milestone in our journey to restore EGA’s Al Taweelah site to its position as one of the most important aluminium production complexes in the world," said chief executive Abdulnasser bin Kalban.

EGA's plant was among the critical infrastructure sites struck as Iran launched attacks across the Gulf. The production unit at Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi was hit on March 28, sustaining “significant damage”.

The site, including the smelter and cast house, power plant, alumina refinery and recycling plant, was fully evacuated and its centres entered emergency shutdown, the company said in a statement on April 3. Two people were injured in the attack.

On April 12, the company declared force majeure for certain products owing to the shutdown and said it was doing everything it could to support its customers “during this difficult period”. Force majeure clauses allow suppliers to suspend contractual obligations without penalty when events beyond their control prevent delivery.

"The timing of further production ramp-up at Al Taweelah alumina refinery will be based on supply chain dynamics and the optimisation of EGA’s alumina sourcing strategy," the company said on Friday.