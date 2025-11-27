Taqa and Dubal Holding to buy EGA’s power and water plant in $1.9bn deal

Abu Dhabi National Energy company, known as Taqa, and Dubal Holding will acquire Emirates Global Aluminium’s water and power generation assets in Al Taweelah for $1.9 billion in a push to boost clean energy development in Abu Dhabi.

The acquired assets will be held under a joint venture company, with the ownership shared equally between Taqa and Dubal, Taqa said in a statement on Thursday to Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Operations will be managed by a new company jointly owned by Taqa and EGA.

Al Taweelah power plant, with a capacity of 3.1 gigawatts, is the third largest in Abu Dhabi. It also has a desalination capacity of 23.6 million litres per day.

Dubal is the investment arm of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund of the emirate's government, while EGA is the largest industrial company in the UAE outside of the energy sector.

As part of the deal, the Taqa and Dubal joint venture company signed an agreement with Emirates Water and Electricity Company under which Ewec will purchase power from Al Taweelah plant until 2049 to help it integrate renewables and clean energy into Abu Dhabi grid.

The deal also involves Taqa Transmission buying EGA’s electricity transmission assets as it undertakes a project to increase the overall interconnection capacity from the main grid to EGA’s sites from 640 megavolt-amperes to 3,360 megavolt-amperes, with completion expected in 2027.

“The acquisition of EGA’s Al Taweelah power assets enhances our portfolio and supports our 2030 ambition of reaching 150 gigawatts of power generation capacity globally,” said Jasim Thabet, group chief executive and managing director of Taqa.

Representatives of Emirates Global Aluminium, Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, Dubal Holding, and Emirates Water and Electricity Company at the signing of the deals. Photo: EGA

“By connecting EGA to the Abu Dhabi grid, we are collectively enabling the decarbonisation of one of the UAE’s important industries, significantly reducing their emissions and further advancing our ambition for a cleaner energy future.”

Largest single electricity customer on Abu Dhabi grid

EGA also signed Abu Dhabi’s largest electricity supply agreements with Ewec and Taqa Distribution, which will make the aluminium producer the largest single electricity customer on the Abu Dhabi grid.

These agreements provide EGA with 23 terawatt hours of electricity per year for 24 years.

“This initiative is one of the largest decarbonisation projects ever in the global aluminium industry," said Abdulnasser bin Kalban, chief executive of EGA.

"For our global customers, it significantly increases the availability of low carbon ‘premium aluminium."

EGA plans to increase the production of CelestiAL solar aluminium and MinimAL low-carbon aluminium produced using nuclear power to as much as almost half its total primary aluminium production by the end of 2028, depending on market demand.

The production increase will start from the fourth quarter of this year, EGA said.

The latest deal, which is expected to close in the new year, depending on regulatory approvals, will also reduce gas consumption per unit of electricity generated and contribute towards Taqa and Ewec achieving greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for electricity generation in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi’s greenhouse gas emissions are expected to reduce by 3.5 million tonnes annually by 2035, more than 3 per cent of Abu Dhabi’s total, following the initiative.

The%20specs%3A%20Taycan%20Turbo%20GT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C108hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C340Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%20(front%20axle)%3B%20two-speed%20transmission%20(rear%20axle)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh928%2C400%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOrders%20open%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Price, base: Dh1,731,672 Engine: 6.5-litre V12 Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic Power: 770hp @ 8,500rpm Torque: 720Nm @ 6,750rpm Fuel economy: 19.6L / 100km

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: the specs Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plus rear-mounted electric motor Power: 843hp at N/A rpm Torque: 1470Nm N/A rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.6L/100km On sale: October to December Price: From Dh875,000 (estimate)

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

If you go The flights

Emirates (www.emirates.com) and Etihad (www.etihad.com) both fly direct to Bengaluru, with return fares from Dh 1240. From Bengaluru airport, Coorg is a five-hour drive by car. The hotels

The Tamara (www.thetamara.com) is located inside a working coffee plantation and offers individual villas with sprawling views of the hills (tariff from Dh1,300, including taxes and breakfast). When to go

Coorg is an all-year destination, with the peak season for travel extending from the cooler months between October and March.

Timeline 2012-2015 The company offers payments/bribes to win key contracts in the Middle East May 2017 The UK SFO officially opens investigation into Petrofac’s use of agents, corruption, and potential bribery to secure contracts September 2021 Petrofac pleads guilty to seven counts of failing to prevent bribery under the UK Bribery Act October 2021 Court fines Petrofac £77 million for bribery. Former executive receives a two-year suspended sentence December 2024 Petrofac enters into comprehensive restructuring to strengthen the financial position of the group May 2025 The High Court of England and Wales approves the company’s restructuring plan July 2025 The Court of Appeal issues a judgment challenging parts of the restructuring plan August 2025 Petrofac issues a business update to execute the restructuring and confirms it will appeal the Court of Appeal decision October 2025 Petrofac loses a major TenneT offshore wind contract worth €13 billion. Holding company files for administration in the UK. Petrofac delisted from the London Stock Exchange November 2025 180 Petrofac employees laid off in the UAE

Indoor Cricket World Cup Venue Insportz, Dubai, September 16-23 UAE squad Saqib Nazir (captain), Aaqib Malik, Fahad Al Hashmi, Isuru Umesh, Nadir Hussain, Sachin Talwar, Nashwan Nasir, Prashath Kumara, Ramveer Rai, Sameer Nayyak, Umar Shah, Vikrant Shetty

Cryopreservation: A timeline Keyhole surgery under general anaesthetic Ovarian tissue surgically removed Tissue processed in a high-tech facility Tissue re-implanted at a time of the patient’s choosing Full hormone production regained within 4-6 months