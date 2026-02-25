IMF says US economy buoyant but flags risks

The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that the US economy performed well in 2025 despite the uncertainty caused by tariffs and a prolonged government shutdown.

After its annual economic consultation with the world's most significant economy, the fund estimated US economic growth would accelerate to a 2.4 per cent pace this year after picking up at 2.2 per cent in 2025.

“We expect that a buoyant US economy will continue to grow strongly both this and next year,” IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters at the fund's headquarters.

The latest IMF mission comes amid a drastic shift in President Donald Trump's economic agenda after the Supreme Court struck down his emergency universal tariffs last week, arguing he had overextended his executive authority.

Ms Georgieva said its Article IV documents were compiled before the Supreme Court’s decision.

“We recognise these are important developments. We are digesting them,” she said.

Mr Trump responded to the court's ruling by imposing tariffs through new avenues and on Tuesday placed a 10 per cent global levy, while it remains uncertain when his promised 15 per cent charge will go into effect. He has also vowed to pursue other tariff means – through sectoral measures under Section 232 of the 1962 Trade Expansion Act or through investigations under Section 301 of the 1974 Trade Act.

The fund noted US strength in the face of trade uncertainty and a prolonged government shutdown, pointing to dynamism within the private sector as firms adjusted to shifting policies.

“This is all good news. Undoubtedly the story of 2025 has been the remarkable performance US private sector entrepreneurs and workers,” Ms Georgieva said.

“The US sits solidly at the frontier globally in terms of terrorism, know-how and technology, and this has been most clear in the strength of labour productivity.”

Economic risks

The IMF flagged several near-term economic risks facing the US, including uncertainty around trade policies that could lead to a drag on the economy. Still, the fund anticipates tariff-induced inflation to be short-lived while inflation gradually returns to the Federal Reserve's 2 per cent target.

The labour market faces uncertainty of its own. The unemployment rate in the US is expected to remain steady at about 4 per cent. The fund said that while a higher participation in the labour force and smaller reductions in immigration can lead to higher activity, a more pronounced labour shortage could lead to disruptions and lower growth.

When the IMF last held its annual economic check-up with the US in 2024, it urged Washington to curb its trade deficit, yet a recent report from the Congressional Budget Office showed that it has since grown.

The non-partisan agency estimated the US deficit to climb to $3.1 trillion – or 6.7 per cent of GDP – by 2036. Meanwhile, it estimated the national debt could grow to 175 per cent of GDP within the next three days. CBO director Phillip Swagel at the time said the nation's fiscal trajectory is “not sustainable”.

Another report from the Institute of International Finance showed global debt hit a record $348 trillion at the end of 2025 with governments accounting for more than $10 trillion of the increase. The US, China and euro area responsible for about three quarters of the increase, the banking group said in its latest Global Debt Monitor.

The fund said it expects the US to have a current accounts deficit of 3.6 to 4.0 per cent over the coming years.

Ms Georgieva said the US’s current accounts deficit remains “too big”, although she opposed suggestions that it poses a near-term risk.

“It has to be addressed and it is something that we at the fund have been working to provide some inputs,” she said.