Federal Reserve keeps US interest rates steady

The US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday, despite intense pressure from President Donald Trump.

The decision, which kept the Fed's target range for rates unchanged at between 3.5 per cent and 3.75 per cent, was followed by the UAE Central Bank, which moves in line with Fed monetary policy because of the dollar peg.

In a statement, the Fed said job gains have "remained low" while the unemployment rate has "shown some signs of stabilisation", while inflation remains somewhat elevated.

A pause on rate cuts was all but locked in heading into this week's two-day meeting, after the Fed lowered rates in its last three meetings of 2025.

Last year there were signs of a weakening labour market while inflation remained above the Fed's 2 per cent target, bringing the central bank's dual mandate of full employment and price stability into tension. After three consecutive rate cuts, the labour market appears to have stabilised while inflation is still above 2 per cent.

The Fed's tool to tackle these risks – interest rates – is not equipped to handle both simultaneously. That has caused rare, deep divisions within the central bank on how to move forward. But, for now, officials are expected to be in a holding pattern as they monitor the US economy.

The latest decision featured dissents from two Fed governors - Stephen Miran and Christopher Waller - who preferred to lower rates by 25 basis points.

Futures markets expect the Fed to keep rates paused this quarter before delivering its first cut of the year in June, CME Group data indicates.

Wednesday's decision from the Fed comes at a time of increasing pressure from Mr Trump, who has persisted in attacking the central bank for not lowering rates at the speed or scale that he wants.

Also expected are Fed Chair Jerome Powell's first public remarks since revealing he was under criminal investigation by the Trump administration over evidence he gave to Congress last year regarding the central bank's renovation project. Mr Powell has said the inquiry is a “pretext” to pressure the Fed into cutting rates.

The criminal inquiry into Mr Powell was a significant escalation in tension between the White House and the Federal Reserve, whose independence has traditionally been closely guarded. Central bank independence is widely regarded as a necessary ingredient in a healthy economy and economists fear its erosion could result in runaway inflation.

With Mr Powell's term as Fed chairman set to expire in May, traders are now turning attention towards who his successor might be.

Markets currently predict Rick Rieder, BlackRock's chief investment officer for global income, as favourite to next lead the Fed. Mr Waller, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett and former Fed governor Kevin Warsh are also in contention.

Mr Powell has not said if he would continue to serve out the remaining two years of his term as Fed governor when his chairmanship ends.