US markets mixed amid Jerome Powell criminal investigation

US markets pared back losses on Monday as a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell renewed concerns over the Federal Reserve's independence.

Mr Powell on Sunday said the Justice Department served the Fed with grand jury subpoenas last week in response to his testimony before the Senate last June about renovation costs at the central bank's headquarters in Washington.

He argued that the criminal inquiry is not about the $2.5 billion renovation project, but rather an attempt to push the Fed towards lower interest rates. Mr Trump has relentlessly attacked the Fed for not significantly reducing the nation's rates.

“No one – certainly not the chair of the Federal Reserve – is above the law,” Mr Powell said. "But this unprecedented action should be seen in the broader context of the administration's threats and continuing pressure."

The Fed chair's predecessors condemned the "unprecedented" attack on the central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was 83 points – or 0.17 per cent – lower during intraday trading after falling as much as 400 points earlier. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite recovered losses earlier in the session, trading 0.07 per cent and 0.24 per cent higher, respectively.

Yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury notes was up nearly two basis points before settling at 4.183 per cent, while the 30-year bond was up more than two points at 4.835 per cent. The US dollar index fell 0.328 per cent to 98.85.

Gold also hit a new high as traders rushed to procure the precious metal, considered a safe-haven asset in times of volatility. Spot gold was trading 2.92 per cent higher at $4,632.20 an ounce.

Wells Fargo economists said: "Markets mostly took the news in stride but the modest financial market moves thus far have been consistent with what we would expect to see when worries flare up about Fed independence: higher Treasury yields, a steeper yield curve, a weaker dollar and a rally in gold prices."

Former central bank chiefs back Powell

The criminal inquiry into Mr Powell escalates Mr Trump's push for control at the Fed, whose independence is considered to be sacrosanct among mainstream economists, investors and politicians.

The Fed, a quasi-private institution created by Congress more than a century ago, is responsible for setting the nation's interest rates without pressure from the executive branch.

Former Fed leaders Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan and Janet Yellen came out in defence of Mr Powell, condemning the criminal inquiry, calling it an "unprecedented attempt" to undermine the US central bank's independence.

"This is how monetary policy is made in emerging markets with weak institutions, with highly negative consequences for inflation and the functioning of their economies more broadly," they said in a joint statement, signatories on which included former Treasury chiefs Henry Paulson, Robert Rubin and Timothy Geithner.

In an interview with CNBC, Ms Yellen said markets "should be concerned".

Since returning to office last year, Mr Trump has sought numerous lines of attack to push for greater control over the institution, including the attempted removal of Fed governor Lisa Cook, whose case will be taken to the Supreme Court next week.

Mr Trump also made a visit to the Fed last summer to tour the central bank's renovation works.

Donald Trump presents Jerome Powell with what he called a list of cost overruns for the Federal Reserve’s $2.5 billion headquarters renovation project on July 2025 in Washington. AFP

“The threat of criminal charges is a consequence of the Federal Reserve setting interest rates based on our best assessment of what will serve the public, rather than following the preferences of the President,” Mr Powell said.

But the criminal inquiry also sets in place new obstacles for Mr Trump to replace Mr Powell as Fed chair when his term expires in May.

Shortly after Mr Powell released his statement, Republican US Senator Thom Tillis said he would block any of Mr Trump's nominees for the Fed until the legal matter is resolved. Mr Thillis is a member of the Senate banking committee, which is currently split 13-11 in favour of the Republicans. His vow to block any nominee would be likely to mean that any of Mr Trump's nominees for the Fed might not be put forth for a vote on the Senate floor.

Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren, one of Mr Powell's harshest critics on Capitol Hill, said the Senate should not move forward with any Trump nominee for the Fed and accused the President of abusing the Justice Department to influence the Fed's rate decisions.

“As Donald Trump prepares to nominate a new Fed chair, he wants to push Jerome Powell off the Fed board for good and install another sock puppet to complete his corrupt takeover of America’s central bank,” said Ms Warren, also a member on the Senate banking committee.