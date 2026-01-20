Qatar's QIA and Goldman Sachs target $25bn investment goal

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Goldman Sachs Group have agreed to expand their partnership in which the Gulf country's sovereign wealth fund will commit a total of $25 billion to the bank's asset management arm, they said in a statement on Tuesday.

As part of the agreement, QIA said it would partner with Goldman Sachs Asset Management on a range of new private market strategies and direct investment opportunities.

The partnership will also have QIA commit as an anchor investor to numerous “flagship and innovative strategies” for Goldman Sachs, the joint statement said.

Meanwhile, Goldman said it would “meaningfully grow its headcount in Doha” and provide resources to help Qatar achieve its national development objectives. The Wall Street bank also said it would leverage its network to work with the Qatari government on boosting dialogue and partnership between countries in the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC), the Asia-Pacific region and other global partners.

“This agreement builds on our long-standing relationship with Goldman Sachs and provides QIA with premium deal flow in sectors critical to our investment strategy, including AI, FinTech, digital infrastructure and private credit,” said QIA chief executive Mohammed Al Sowaidi.

The Gulf has grown into a hub for private capital in recent years, as the bloc's member countries seek to attract foreign investment as part of a broader push to diversify their economies away from oil and gas. A June 2025 report from State Street anticipates private capital will play a growing role in the region's economic growth.

“Qatar is on an exciting path of economic diversification, including the expansion of its impressive ecosystem of national champions, the development of its capital markets and the growth of its talent base,” said Goldman chief executive David Solomon.

Qatar also recently expanded its push to become a player in artificial intelligence through the establishment of Qai – the country's national AI company – last month. The project will be funded by QIA.

The sovereign wealth fund, which holds roughly $580 billion in assets under management, recently told Bloomberg that it intends to be more selective in how it investments in AI and digital infrastructure.

Qatar and the UAE last week announced they signed on to US President Donald Trump's Pax Silica initiative that is intended to help secure a silicon supply chain related to AI.