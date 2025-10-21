Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Riyadh since 2008. Getty Images
Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Riyadh since 2008. Getty Images
Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Riyadh since 2008. Getty Images
Goldman Sachs has had a presence in Riyadh since 2008. Getty Images

Business

Economy

Goldman Sachs to offer private wealth management services in Saudi Arabia

Move comes as more wealthy people flock to region amid continued economic growth

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

October 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is boosting its presence in Saudi Arabia by offering private wealth management services to ultra-rich clients as the kingdom's economy grows amid diversification efforts.

Goldman Sachs has already had a presence in the Saudi capital Riyadh since 2008, and the new offering extends its capabilities in the kingdom, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Saudi Arabia has an exceptionally dynamic economy and a highly sophisticated investor base,” said Rob Mullane, co-head of private wealth management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Goldman Sachs.

“Our aim is to deliver access for regional clients to Goldman Sachs’ ... private wealth management business, opening up local and global investment opportunities, and contributing to the local financial industry.”

Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management, which has $1.8 trillion of client assets under supervision as of September 30, offers services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as select institutions, including foundations and endowments.

“Goldman Sachs sees exciting opportunities to partner with clients in Saudi Arabia, where it will offer a range of investment choices across public and private asset classes,” it said. “The region benefits from a unique concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals and growing diversification of the economy.”

Other companies have also started offering private wealth management services in the region as more wealthy people flock to the region.

Earlier this month, Switzerland’s largest bank UBS said it opened an advisory office in Abu Dhabi's financial centre as it seeks to capitalise on the influx of wealthy people to the UAE.

The office at Abu Dhabi's ADGM is UBS's second in the UAE, after the branch in the Dubai International Finance Centre.

Last month, HSBC, Europe's biggest bank by total assets, also announced plans to launch a dedicated wealth centre for affluent clients in Dubai, in an effort to grab a larger share of the rapidly growing wealth and asset management business in the UAE.

Race card:

6.30pm: Baniyas (PA) Group 2 Dh195,000 1,400m.

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m.

7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh190,000 1,200m.

8.15pm: Maiden (TB) Dh165,000 1,200m.

8.50pm: Rated Conditions (TB) Dh240,000 1,600m.

9.20pm: Handicap (TB) Dh165,000 1,400m.

10pm: Handicap (TB) Dh175,000 2,000m.

The bio

Favourite food: Japanese

Favourite car: Lamborghini

Favourite hobby: Football

Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough

Favourite country: UAE

Trump and Covid-19
On Women's Day
Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

MATCH INFO

Tottenham Hotspur 3 (Son 1', Kane 8' & 16') West Ham United 3 (Balbuena 82', Sanchez og 85', Lanzini 90' 4)

Man of the match Harry Kane

Updated: October 21, 2025, 12:02 PM
Saudi ArabiaBanking

Most popular today

1

My Dubai Salary: ‘I earn up to Dh24,000 a month as first-class flight attendant'

2

Nine could face death penalty in the UAE over kidnapping and indecent assault charges

3

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

4

Etihad to return two Airbus A380 superjumbos to the skies amid global jet shortage

5

Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi announces November opening date

6

The sneeze that gave half the internet flu: Why the AWS outage was so costly

7

Making a UAE comeback: Why people leave – and return to – life in the Emirates

8

Register now for The National’s award-winning journalism – free and tailored to you

9

Fewer UAE jobseekers get desired salary amid global talent influx

10

Al Ain opens $50 million, 900-metre tunnel to cut travel times in Garden City