FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed in the reception of the Sydney offices of Goldman Sachs in Australia, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo
Goldman Sachs was the first Wall Street bank to secure a licence in Saudi Arabia to set up its regional headquarters there. Reuters

Business

Banking

Goldman Sachs considers dedicated service for Middle East clients

Bank's plan follows similar moves by others including BlackRock, Brookfield Asset Management and Bahrain’s Investcorp

author image
Shweta Jain

16 July, 2024

Global investment bank Goldman Sachs is reportedly exploring the possibility of joining the race to set up a Middle East-focused fund.

While the bank did not specifically comment on the fund, Fadi Abuali, co-chief executive of Goldman Sachs for the Middle East and North Africa, told The National on Tuesday that it is "continuing to expand" its "presence in the Middle East across divisions”.

“This reflects our ambition to provide a dedicated local service and bring investment opportunities to our global client base, capitalising on the growth and dynamism across the Mena region."

Goldman Sachs has held talks with investors in the region about raising money for the fund, according to a Bloomberg report. Talks are continuing and the fund’s final size has not been decided yet, it said.

The move ties in with the fact that Goldman Sachs became the first Wall Street bank to secure a licence in Saudi Arabia to set up its regional headquarters there.

Goldman Sach’s plans for the Middle East fund follow similar moves recently by rivals including US asset manager BlackRock and Bahrain’s alternative asset manager Investcorp, as well as investments in the region by New York-listed Brookfield Asset Management.

All have been joining forces with the sovereign wealth funds in the region to raise money to invest across global markets.

Investcorp, which counts Mubadala Investment Company as its biggest shareholder, teamed up with China’s sovereign wealth fund in April to launch a $1 billion fund that will invest in high-growth companies in Saudi Arabia, other GCC countries and China.

The Investcorp Golden Horizon platform will be anchored by institutional and private investors from the GCC, and the China Investment Corporation, Investcorp said at the time.

Also in April, BlackRock signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund to accelerate growth of capital markets in the kingdom by launching a Riyadh-based, multi-asset investment management platform.

BlackRock Saudi Arabia and the PIF expressed the intention at the time to establish BlackRock Riyadh Investment Management, which will encompass investment strategies across a range of asset classes.

Brookfield, with more than $925 billion in assets under management, has also been exploring raising dedicated funds specifically for investments in the Middle East.

Last month, a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management signed a binding agreement to invest in Dubai-based private school provider Gems Education, with the deal’s completion expected in the third quarter of 2024.

In the same month, Brookfield teamed up with UAE-backed Alterra, a $30 billion climate fund, to raise up to $5 billion for a climate finance-focused fund that will invest in clean energy projects in emerging markets.

Alterra, a private investment vehicle launched during Cop28, aims to raise $250 billion globally in the next six years to create a fairer climate finance system.

Habib Saikaly, a 13-year veteran of JPMorgan, will be joining Goldman Sachs as head of the bank’s fundamental equity business across the Mena region, and is expected to oversee the fund’s development, Bloomberg reported.

Winners

Best Men's Player of the Year: Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

Maradona Award for Best Goal Scorer of the Year: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)

TikTok Fans’ Player of the Year: Robert Lewandowski

Top Goal Scorer of All Time: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Best Women's Player of the Year: Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)

Best Men's Club of the Year: Chelsea

Best Women's Club of the Year: Barcelona

Best Defender of the Year: Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus/Italy)

Best Goalkeeper of the Year: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Italy)

Best Coach of the Year: Roberto Mancini (Italy)

Best National Team of the Year: Italy

Best Agent of the Year: Federico Pastorello

Best Sporting Director of the Year: Txiki Begiristain (Manchester City)

Player Career Award: Ronaldinho

The specs

Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Power: 620hp from 5,750-7,500rpm
Torque: 760Nm from 3,000-5,750rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed dual-clutch auto
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh1.05 million ($286,000)

Coming 2 America

Directed by: Craig Brewer

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones

3/5 stars

Dengue fever symptoms

High fever (40°C/104°F)
Severe headache
Pain behind the eyes
Muscle and joint pains
Nausea
Vomiting
Swollen glands
Rash

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
A QUIET PLACE

Starring: Lupita Nyong'o, Joseph Quinn, Djimon Hounsou

Director: Michael Sarnoski

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
COMPANY PROFILE

Company name: Klipit

Started: 2022

Founders: Venkat Reddy, Mohammed Al Bulooki, Bilal Merchant, Asif Ahmed, Ovais Merchant

Based: Dubai, UAE

Industry: Digital receipts, finance, blockchain

Funding: $4 million

Investors: Privately/self-funded

Abu Dhabi World Pro 2019 remaining schedule:

Wednesday April 24: Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-6pm

Thursday April 25:  Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, 11am-5pm

Friday April 26: Finals, 3-6pm

Saturday April 27: Awards ceremony, 4pm and 8pm

SPECS

Engine: 4-litre flat-six
Power: 525hp (GT3), 500hp (GT4)
Torque: 465Nm (GT3), 450Nm (GT4)
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
Price: From Dh944,000 (GT3), Dh581,700 (GT4)
On sale: Now

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance: the specs

Engine: 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 plus rear-mounted electric motor

Power: 843hp at N/A rpm

Torque: 1470Nm N/A rpm

Transmission: 9-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 8.6L/100km

On sale: October to December

Price: From Dh875,000+(estimate)

Results

Stage 3:
1. Einer Rubio (COL) Movistar Team - 4h51’24”
2. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step - 14"
3. Adam Yates (GBR) UAE Team Emirates - 15"
General classifications:
1. Remco Evenepoel (BEL) Soudal Quick-Step
2. Lucas Plapp (AUS) Ineos Grenaders) - 7"
3. Pello Bilbao (ESP) Bahrain Victorious - 11"

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

SPEC SHEET: SAMSUNG GALAXY S23 ULTRA

Display: 6.8" edge quad-HD+ dynamic Amoled 2X, Infinity-O, 3088 x 1440, 500ppi, HDR10+, 120Hz

Processor: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 64-bit octa-core

Memory: 8/12GB RAM

Storage: 128/256/512GB/1TB (only 128GB has an 8GB RAM option)

Platform: Android 13

Main camera: quad 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 + 200MP wide f/1.7 + 10MP telephoto f/4.9 + 10MP telephoto 2.4; 3x/10x optical zoom, Space Zoom up to 100x; auto HDR, expert RAW

Video: 8K@24/30fps, 4K@60fps, full-HD@60fps, HD@30fps, full-HD super slo-mo@960fps

Front camera: 12MP f/2.2

Battery: 5000mAh, fast wireless charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC

I/O: USB-C; built-in Galaxy S Pen

SIM: single nano / nano + eSIM / nano + nano + eSIM / nano + nano

Colours: cream, green, lavender, phantom black; online exclusives: graphite, lime, red, sky blue

Price: Dh4,949 for 256GB, Dh5,449 for 512GB, Dh6,449 for 1TB; 128GB unavailable in the UAE

Company Profile

Name: Ovasave
Started: November 2022
Founders: Majd Abu Zant and Torkia Mahloul
Based: Abu Dhabi
Sector: Healthtech
Number of staff: Three employees
Investment stage: Pre-seed
Investment: $400,000

Updated: July 16, 2024, 7:02 PM
Latest
Most Read
Top Videos

Goldman Sachs looks at dedicated service for Middle East clients

Central Bank Digital Currencies: Will they replace the cash in our wallets?

Top US banks pass Federal Reserve's annual 'stress test'

How banks can strengthen defences against cyber criminals

A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza

Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?

Business ExtraFront Office Sports founder on the business of sport

Business Extra podcast: LinkedIn’s career growth

Omani police raid a house in Wadi Kabir, on the outskirts of Muscat, on Tuesday, after four people were killed in a shooting at a nearby mosque

At least five dead and 50 injured in Oman mosque shooting

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump holds up a fist after he was shot in the ear during a rally. AP

Trump assassination attempt: What we know

Doctors and patients from Gaza on the UAE floating field hospital in Al Arish, Egypt. Chris Whiteoak / The National

VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss

Rihea Sadarangani pays Dh65,000 a year for a two-bedroom apartment at the Nasser Al Razouqi Residency 2 building in Al Qusais 1 in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National

My Dubai Rent: Indian woman on living in 'area that never sleeps'

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week