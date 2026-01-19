UAE to launch AI-driven foreign trade platform in boost to global impact

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Trade has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi AI firm Presight to develop a nationwide AI platform aimed at increasing foreign trade and strengthening the country’s position as a global trade hub.

The agreement, signed with Presight, a G42 company, will involve the creation of the Ministry of Foreign Trade AI Platform, a series of AI-powered tools that will be embedded across the ministry’s core operations. Mohammed Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, attended the signing ceremony, according to a press statement released on Monday.

Once in operation, the platform will support the ministry’s ambition to become the world’s first fully AI-driven trade ministry. It will be designed to analyse millions of data points in real time, drawing from sources including ports, shipping routes, customs records, international trade laws and bilateral and multilateral trade agreements.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the platform will allow the country to surpass its foreign trade objectives.

“Trade is one sector where AI can have the most immediate impact, replacing cumbersome, human-centred processes with real-time data analysis and forecasting to accelerate merchandise movements, reduce disruptions and identify high-potential opportunities,” said Dr Al Zeyoudi.

How it works

The system is designed to provide advanced intelligence to both public- and private-sector stakeholders, enabling them to anticipate potential disruptions to global supply chains and identify trade and investment opportunities. Businesses will also be able to use the platform to better understand regulatory requirements and market access rules across jurisdictions, as well as access AI-enabled services such as smart certificates of origin.

For policymakers, the platform will significantly enhance data analysis capabilities, supporting evidence-based decision-making and strengthening the UAE’s position in negotiating trade agreements.

Recent data indicates that processes in the UAE have already seen notable strides in speed and efficiency, but challenges remain that AI aims to address.

Platforms such as Dubai Trade handle nearly 90,000 transactions a day according to its latest public report in early 2024, reflecting the scale of digital processing already in place. Yet many procedures still involve multi-stage compliance and manual decision points.

Dubai’s digital trade ecosystem has reduced reliance on paper and physical visits, streamlining trade flows significantly over the past two decades, according to the trading platform.

AI ambitions

The AI Platform forms one of eight strategic pillars of the UAE Global Centre of Trade programme, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in November last year. The programme aims to reinforce the UAE’s role as a global gateway for goods and services, improve foreign trade growth and open more markets for Emirati exports.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, vice chairman of Presight, said the platform would enhance the UAE’s leadership in international trade.

“The future of trade belongs to economies that can see early and move fast,” he said. “By putting real-time insight into the hands of decision-makers, we reduce friction, compress timelines and help governments and businesses operate with confidence.”

Thomas Pramotedham, chief executive of Presight, described the agreement as a significant moment for both the UAE and the global trading system.

“Our solutions will unlock a new era of seamless global trade by reducing costly disruptions and instantly matching demand with supply,” he said. “The Ministry of Foreign Trade AI Platform will become a gold standard for the sector.”