Abu Dhabi's Imkan expands waterfront capabilities with majority stake in Majestic Marine

Abu Dhabi-based master developer, Imkan, has announced the acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Majestic Marine Investments Group LLC, strengthening its in-house marine construction capabilities to support waterfront and coastal developments across the UAE and wider Gulf region.

The transaction marks a strategic milestone for Imkan’s long-term growth strategy, the developer said on Wednesday. It will enable the company to integrate marine engineering, marina construction and offshore works into its development platform.

Founded in the 1980s, Majestic Marine Investments Group LLC has delivered more than 200 marine projects valued at more than Dh 1 billion ($270 million) and employs a workforce of more than 400 across the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The company specialises in marina construction, infrastructure and coastal engineering works.

The acquisition comes amid rising demand for waterfront and coastal real estate across the UAE, driven by population growth, tourism development and increased investor interest in lifestyle-led communities.

Imkan said the acquisition will allow it to integrate specialist marine expertise into its development platform, supporting the delivery of large-scale waterfront communities and mixed-use projects. The move is expected to reduce reliance on external contractors while enhancing efficiency, quality control and project timetables.

Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, chief executive of Imkan Properties, said the deal will support the delivery of high-quality developments while positioning the company for long-term growth in a sector expected to continue expanding in the Gulf.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Ascend Capital acted as exclusive M&A adviser, while Deloitte and Dentons served as financial and legal advisers, respectively.

Imkan, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, has built a portfolio of 26 projects spanning five countries, with a focus on mixed-use, lifestyle and wellness-orientated developments. Several of its flagship projects, including large-scale, master-planned communities, feature extensive waterfront and coastal components, making marine engineering a strategically important capability for the developer.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Tank warfare Lt Gen Erik Petersen, deputy chief of programs, US Army, has argued it took a “three decade holiday” on modernising tanks. “There clearly remains a significant armoured heavy ground manoeuvre threat in this world and maintaining a world class armoured force is absolutely vital,” the general said in London last week. “We are developing next generation capabilities to compete with and deter adversaries to prevent opportunism or miscalculation, and, if necessary, defeat any foe decisively.”

It’ll be summer in the city as car show tries to move with the times If 2008 was the year that rocked Detroit, 2019 will be when Motor City gives its annual car extravaganza a revamp that aims to move with the times. A major change is that this week's North American International Auto Show will be the last to be held in January, after which the event will switch to June. The new date, organisers said, will allow exhibitors to move vehicles and activities outside the Cobo Center's halls and into other city venues, unencumbered by cold January weather, exemplified this week by snow and ice. In a market in which trends can easily be outpaced beyond one event, the need to do so was probably exacerbated by the decision of Germany's big three carmakers – BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi – to skip the auto show this year. The show has long allowed car enthusiasts to sit behind the wheel of the latest models at the start of the calendar year but a more fluid car market in an online world has made sales less seasonal. Similarly, everyday technology seems to be catching up on those whose job it is to get behind microphones and try and tempt the visiting public into making a purchase. Although sparkly announcers clasp iPads and outline the technical gadgetry hidden beneath bonnets, people's obsession with their own smartphones often appeared to offer a more tempting distraction. “It's maddening,” said one such worker at Nissan's stand. The absence of some pizzazz, as well as top marques, was also noted by patrons. “It looks like there are a few less cars this year,” one annual attendee said of this year's exhibitors. “I can't help but think it's easier to stay at home than to brave the snow and come here.”

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Tearful appearance Chancellor Rachel Reeves set markets on edge as she appeared visibly distraught in parliament on Wednesday. Legislative setbacks for the government have blown a new hole in the budgetary calculations at a time when the deficit is stubbornly large and the economy is struggling to grow. She appeared with Keir Starmer on Thursday and the pair embraced, but he had failed to give her his backing as she cried a day earlier. A spokesman said her upset demeanour was due to a personal matter.

