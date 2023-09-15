Imkan buys Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory in expansion push

Abu Dhabi-based real estate developer Imkan has acquired Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory, a manufacturer of building materials, as the company aims to diversify its revenue stream and expand its operations across the value chain.

The company did not disclose the total value of the deal but said the merged entity has been renamed to Imada – combining the name of the legacy business with its new owner Imkan.

“This significant step forward in our growth strategy allows us to strengthen our market position and gain more control over our supply chain,” said Suwaidan Al Dhaheri, managing director of Imkan.

“By incorporating Imada's expertise in manufacturing high-quality building materials with Imkan's vision for sustainable communities, we are confident in our ability to create more value for our customers.”

Abu Dhabi Arch Marble and Granite Factory was set up in 2000. It provides services to a diverse range of clients, from large-scale real estate projects to private royal residences.

The latest acquisition comes as UAE’s property sector rebounds from the pandemic, with developers planning new projects amid higher demand from buyers.

Abu Dhabi recorded 10,557 real estate transactions worth Dh46.33 billion ($12.61 billion) in the first half of 2023, according to official data.

The value of the deals more than doubled during the six-month period, while the volume of transactions, which include property sales and mortgages, rose by 41 per cent on an annual basis, Abu Dhabi Media Office reported, citing data from the Department of Municipalities and Transport.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Capital Group, Imkan has a portfolio of 26 projects spanning two continents. One of the company’s key projects is Makers District, a waterfront mixed-use development on Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

Other developments include Nudra Saadiyat, a beachside community consisting of 32 luxury villas and five beachfront plots on Abu Dhabi's Saadiyat Island, Sheikha Fatima Park and Imkan’s Al Jurf master plan.

Imkan’s international portfolio comprises high-end developments and mixed-use projects in Egypt and Morocco.