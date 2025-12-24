Abu Dhabi’s ADQ closes $5bn financing deal with Asian investors

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has closed a $5 billion financing deal with Asian investors, as it looks to boost liquidity to fund new investments.

The new five-year syndicated term financing deal was oversubscribed by about $12 billion, three times the original launch size of $4 billion, ADQ said on Wednesday. ADQ subsequently increased the size of the transaction to $5 billion after strong demand from investors.

It secured commitments from more than 30 financial institutions from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. It is "the largest" term loan to date for a Middle Eastern borrower obtained from Asian financial institutions, ADQ said.

“The loan diversifies ADQ’s funding mix, enhances its liquidity profile and provides flexibility to pursue commercially attractive investments,” the fund said.

Bank of China (Dubai) Branch, DBS Bank, The Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Dubai Branch), Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong), and JP Morgan Securities arranged the deal.

"The outcome reflects continued confidence in our credit strength, prudent financial management, and disciplined and diversified funding approach that ADQ pursues in all its transactions," said Marcos de Quadros, group chief financial officer at ADQ.

ADQ, formed in 2018, is a strategic partner of the Abu Dhabi government and focuses its investments on critical infrastructure and global supply chains. Its total assets amounted to $263 billion in June 2025.

Its portfolio comprises companies across sectors including energy and utilities, transport and logistics, food and agriculture, health care and life sciences, financial services, infrastructure and critical minerals, real estate and sustainable manufacturing.

A paper from ADQ released this month forecasts that at least $100 trillion in global infrastructure investment will be needed by 2040, as the world pursues rapid economic transition alongside growing demand for resilient infrastructure.

ADQ has been continuing to boost its portfolio with a string of deals in the UAE and in global markets.

In July, ADQ completed its acquisition of regional courier Aramex after regulatory approval to become the majority shareholder in Dubai-based company.

It also signed a $25 billion investment partnership with Energy Capital Partners, targeting new power-generation capacity for data centres and industrial growth in the US.

ADQ also announced plans to acquire a 35 per cent stake in France's Limagrain Vegetable Seeds in June.

