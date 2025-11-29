'Buy now, pay later' and online deals drive sales as UAE shoppers embrace Black Friday

The Black Friday shopping bonanza has become an annual tradition for bargain hunters, with millions of people around the world seeking deals.
In the UAE, the event is also referred to as “White Friday”. This is in recognition of the region revering Fridays as a day of worship and a time for gatherings of friends and family.
Global Black Friday sales hit about $74.4 billion in 2024, a nearly 5 per cent annual rise, data from Resourcera shows. Analysts expect a similar upward trend this year.
On Friday, November 28, this year, shoppers in the US alone spent $8.6 billion online, up 9.4 per cent year-on-year, an Adobe Analytics report found - showing how consumers are increasingly favouring shopping on the web compared to visiting physical stores, owing to the latter's overall convenience further sweetened by extra discounts and deals offered exclusively online.
But spending aside, there's more to this in the UAE: the big shopping day's relationship with consumers has continued to evolve, analysts say, with the growth in online shopping and introduction of buy-now-pay-later programmes fuelling new trends.
Reflection in the UAE
Consumers in the Emirates are increasingly using the opportunity to make over their lifestyles, analysts say.
People are updating their wardrobes and homes, and increasing omnichannel - the mix of physical and digital ways to buy - is helping them, according to Redseer Strategy Consultants.
"What was once a purely deal-driven shopping moment has evolved into a reflection of changing consumer aspirations," said Akshay Jayaprakasan, an associate partner at Bengaluru-based Redseer.
And while online shopping is a favoured tool, the in-store experience is regaining some ground in the Emirates, as retailers add more in-store deals and mirror what are being offered online, enticing consumers to consider both experiences.
That, in tandem with flexible financing methods such as buy-now-pay-later programmes and split-up payments, is giving consumers more confidence with their purchases, Redseer said. More than 85 per cent of shoppers are expected to increase their use of BNPL this season, it added.
"The result is a more concentrated and evenly distributed purchase landscape, suggesting that consumers are now planning to shop across a wider mix of categories, rather than focusing on just a few," Mr Jayaprakasan said.
'Trendy' shopping
Colour-themed days have flourished in the UAE. Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce marketplace, has its White Friday, while homegrown Noon has Yellow Friday.
But other promotions throughout the year attract similar consumer interest. Among the most notable would be the Dubai Shopping Festival, which spans from December to January.
During the Dubai Summer Surprises, merchandise revenue grew 15 per cent, with 40 per cent coming from mobile orders, according to a report from UAE-based gifting platform Flowwow and marketing firm Admitad. The study analysed more than two million orders across the UAE, Middle East and North Africa.
The figures were enough for Flowwow to declare DSS as the "new Black Friday of the season", and the UAE as a central hub for online shopping activity.
“The growth in cross-border orders shows just how open and globally connected the UAE market is," Flowwow chief executive Slava Bogdan said.
A 'stress test'
Black Friday - and, by extension, Cyber Monday and other colourful offshoots - has long been viewed as a gauge for the health of retail and consumer sentiment.
It remains "one of the biggest stress tests for the modern retail landscape", said Trevor Jordaan, a senior director at US software firm Blue Yonder.
He said soaring e-commerce demand, fast delivery expectations and intense cross-border shopping put strain on platforms, logistics and inventory systems.
And "with high competition and highly price-sensitive shoppers, even small operational weaknesses quickly become visible", Mr Jordaan added.
That, however, means retailers have to ramp up their online game, ensuring that their systems are ready to keep pace with that growing number of digital patrons.
"In this environment, even a small disconnect between forecasting, fulfilment, or returns can quickly erode margins and undermine customer experience," Mr Jordaan said.
Fixtures
Sunday, December 8, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – UAE v USA
Monday, December 9, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – USA v Scotland
Wednesday, December 11, Sharjah Cricket Stadium – UAE v Scotland
Thursday, December 12, ICC Academy, Dubai – UAE v USA
Saturday, December 14, ICC Academy, Dubai – USA v Scotland
Sunday, December 15, ICC Academy, Dubai – UAE v Scotland
Note: All matches start at 10am, admission is free
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Our legal columnist
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
England squads for Test and T20 series against New Zealand
Test squad: Joe Root (capt), Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes
T20 squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Pat Brown, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Lewis Gregory, Chris Jordan, Saqib Mahmood, Dawid Malan, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, James Vince
At a glance
Global events: Much of the UK’s economic woes were blamed on “increased global uncertainty”, which can be interpreted as the economic impact of the Ukraine war and the uncertainty over Donald Trump’s tariffs.
Growth forecasts: Cut for 2025 from 2 per cent to 1 per cent. The OBR watchdog also estimated inflation will average 3.2 per cent this year
Welfare: Universal credit health element cut by 50 per cent and frozen for new claimants, building on cuts to the disability and incapacity bill set out earlier this month
Spending cuts: Overall day-to day-spending across government cut by £6.1bn in 2029-30
Tax evasion: Steps to crack down on tax evasion to raise “£6.5bn per year” for the public purse
Defence: New high-tech weaponry, upgrading HM Naval Base in Portsmouth
Housing: Housebuilding to reach its highest in 40 years, with planning reforms helping generate an extra £3.4bn for public finances
Global state-owned investor ranking by size
|
1.
|
United States
|
2.
|
China
|
3.
|
UAE
|
4.
|
Japan
|
5
|
Norway
|
6.
|
Canada
|
7.
|
Singapore
|
8.
|
Australia
|
9.
|
Saudi Arabia
|
10.
|
South Korea
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: Kumulus Water
Started: 2021
Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid
Based: Tunisia
Sector: Water technology
Number of staff: 22
Investment raised: $4 million
GAC GS8 Specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm
Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm
Transmission: 8-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh149,900
Jigra
Starring: Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, Manoj Pahwa, Harsh Singh
COMPANY PROFILE
Name: HyperSpace
Started: 2020
Founders: Alexander Heller, Rama Allen and Desi Gonzalez
Based: Dubai, UAE
Sector: Entertainment
Number of staff: 210
Investment raised: $75 million from investors including Galaxy Interactive, Riyadh Season, Sega Ventures and Apis Venture Partners
COMPANY%20PROFILE
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
MATCH INFO
Quarter-finals
Saturday (all times UAE)
England v Australia, 11.15am
New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm
Sunday
Wales v France, 11.15am
Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm
If you go
The flights
Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes.
The car
Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes.
The hotels
Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes.
More info
To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.