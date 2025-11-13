IHC lines up $24bn global expansion push over next nine months

International Holding Company (IHC), the biggest UAE company by market capitalisation, plans to invest up to $24 billion in the next nine months and divest two to three companies as it reconfigures it portfolio across various sectors.

The Abu Dhabi-listed company, whose board is headed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, aims to invest mainly in mining, energy and industries ventures to further grow its portfolio globally, its chief executive Syed Basar Shueb told The National in an interview.

“We have right now somewhere around $10 billion to $12 billion cash, with the divestment we have done in the two assets, Modon, and the other one Pal Cooling,” Mr Shueb said. “I think I can easily deploy $20 billion to $24 billion in the next eight to nine months.”

The company aims to fund its investments through a mix of debt and equity. It is also looking to continue divesting investments and reinvest further in its businesses to help them grow.

“Every 18 months, we will be doing divestment and reinvestment,” Mr Shueb said. “So I think for these 18 months, we have still two or three more divestments in order to achieve our divestment targets.”

Last month, IHC sold its 42.54 per cent stake in Abu Dhabi’s property developer Modon Holding to L’imad Holding for an undisclosed sum, in line with its policy of limiting exposure to any single sector to no more than 20 per cent.

IHC unit Multiply Group also sold Abu Dhabi’s Pal Cooling to Tabreed and Netherlands-based fund CVC DIF in a deal valued at $1.1 billion last month.

IHC has more than 1,300 subsidiaries, with investments in sectors including asset management, health care, real estate, financial services and IT.

Bullish on 2PointZero growth

Last month, the company announced the merger of three of its portfolio companies, 2PointZero, Multiply Group and Ghitha Holding, to create a Dh120 billion ($33 billion) energy and consumer sector-focused investment platform as part of its consolidation strategy.

The merged organisation will be renamed the 2PointZero Group and will continue to be listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), uniting three platforms across sectors essential to future global growth.

“They have all the ingredients to grow at least 15 [per cent] to 20 per cent right now, year on year … the demand of energy is not going to stop at this level,” Mr Shueb said.

Food is another large sector under the new 2PointZero Group that “can grow easily”.

“They are also into mining sector where, in the last two years, we have built the business from zero to ... producing 90,000 tonnes of copper."

The company also acquired a majority stake in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s tin producer Alphamin Resources for $367 million and "growing in that sector", Mr Shueb said.

On further consolidation within the group, management “will do whatever is best for our shareholders”, he added. “If we can create a right value for our shareholder by merging different entities, we will do that.”

Listing plans and acquisitions

The company has no plans to list its subsidiaries in the next six months but beyond then, it may consider listing one company, he said.

"We are working on [a] few entities, there is a pipeline of four or five always there. We are more busy with the divestment right now and growth in certain sectors", Mr Shueb said, adding that the right opportunity could be pursued should it arise.

The company is on track to double its asset base to Dh800 billion ($217 billion) by 2030, from about Dh462 billion at the end of the third quarter, on the back of its expansion plans, Mr Shueb said.

More than 60 per cent of its assets are overseas, with the US and Indian markets dominating at 20 per cent to 25 per cent each of the total assets, and the rest being in Europe and Africa.

It recently acquired a 43.5 per cent stake in India’s Sammaan Capital in a $1 billion deal to expand its portfolio in the South Asian nation.

Syed Basar Shueb, centre, at IHC's satellite manufacturing firm Orbitworks in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IHC

Future expansion

The company is looking at expanding in markets including South America and Central Asia, as well as the Middle East. "We still have to grow in the region a lot because we have very little presence," Mr Sheub said.

IHC aims to expand in Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, and is in discussions with some of the large family offices in the kingdom. “It's a big market, we believe we can contribute a lot to their growth.”

IHC, which reported Dh84.6 billion in revenue for the first nine months of the year, is targeting at least Dh130 billion revenue by the end of this year on the back of strong performances from its businesses, Mr Shueb said.

Vision beyond 2030

IHC will continue to grow in global markets with new investments, according to Mr Shueb.

"I definitely see a very long way to go for IHC ... with this model. What we are working on ... will always be growing because it's not a model which is centric to [the] 10 million population of the UAE," he said.

"It's a global phenomenon, where we invest, we grow , we divest, and we continue investing and grow in the global market."

