Dubai's economy expands by 4.4% in first half of 2025

Emirate records 4.7% growth in second quarter amid diversification of economy

November 09, 2025

Dubai's economy expanded by 4.4 per cent in the first half of 2025 as the push for diversification accelerated the pace of growth during the second quarter of this year.

The emirate's total gross domestic product (GDP) in the six months to the end of June reached Dh241 billion ($65.6 billion), with second quarter growth surging by 4.7 per cent annually to Dh122 billion, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Dubai continues to advance a future-focused model of innovation, diversification and global competitiveness," Sheikh Hamdan said.

"These results reflect the combined efforts of the public and private sectors and the dedication of Dubai’s wider team," he added, bringing the emirate "closer to achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33".

More to follow ...

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Updated: November 09, 2025, 9:39 AM
