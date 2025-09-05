US job growth sharply weakens in August in further sign of hiring slowdown

US employers added fewer jobs than expected last month, showing further signs of a hiring slowdown as concerns grow over the health of the US labour market.

Total nonfarm payroll employment rose 22,000 in August, according to data from the Bureau of Labour Statistics. Economists polled by FactSet estimated US employers added 80,000 jobs in August. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate edged up to 4.3 per cent, slightly higher than the FactSet estimate of 4.2 per cent.

Friday's report was expected to have major implications for the Federal Reserve's next rate-setting meeting set to take place later this month, where the US central bank will likely cut interest rates. Most central banks in the Gulf Co-operation Council, whose currencies are tied to the US dollar, would be likely to mirror the Fed's decision.

Traders have all but locked in a 25 basis point cut this month, according to CME Group data.

Friday's report comes amid growing concerns over the health of the US labour market, which was initially sparked by a dismal July jobs report. Revisions from that report showed more than a quarter million job gains previously estimated were erased.

That report prompted Mr Trump to sack the Bureau of Labour Statistics chief, sparking concern of the credibility of future data. Ahead of Friday's report, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick predicted there would be “better” job number accuracy after the decision.

Friday's report also showed a notable slowdown from July's revised increase of 79,000 jobs. Revisions also showed a net loss of 13,000 jobs for June.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signalled last month that he was prepared to resume rate cuts after holding policy steady around 4.33 per cent this year.

In his high-profile speech at Jackson Hole, Mr Powell suggested that changing economic conditions – namely in the labour market – “may warrant adjusting our policy stance”.

Separate data released by the Labour Department this week showed that there were an estimated 7.18 million job openings at the end of July, marking the first time since April 2021 that job openings fell below the number of unemployed workers.

Data from processing firm ADP on Thursday also showed that private-sector hiring in the country increased by 54,000 in August, well below its revised gain of 106,000 in July.

