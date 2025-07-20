Riyadh skyline: Al-Futtaim aims to expand into Saudi Arabia with a new deal with Cenomi. Getty Images
Riyadh skyline: Al-Futtaim aims to expand into Saudi Arabia with a new deal with Cenomi. Getty Images
Riyadh skyline: Al-Futtaim aims to expand into Saudi Arabia with a new deal with Cenomi. Getty Images
Riyadh skyline: Al-Futtaim aims to expand into Saudi Arabia with a new deal with Cenomi. Getty Images

Business

Economy

Dubai’s Al-Futtaim to buy stake in Saudi retail group Cenomi

Transaction under partial share purchase agreement is valued at $666 million

Fareed Rahman
Fareed Rahman

July 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Dubai-based Al-Futtaim is buying a 49.95 per cent stake in Saudi Arabia’s retail group Cenomi for 2.5 billion Saudi riyals ($666 million) as the company aims to expand in the Arab world’s largest economy.

Al-Futtaim has entered into a share purchase agreement with Cenomi’s founding shareholders Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, Abdul Majeed Abdulaziz Alhokair, Salman Abdulaziz Alhokair, Saudi FAS Holding Company and FAS Real Estate Company as part of the transaction.

The deal involves Al-Futtaim buying 57,325,841 shares at a price of 44 riyals per share in Cenomi Retail, the company said in a statement on Sunday to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, where its shares are traded.

Al-Futtaim and Cenomi Retail are also currently negotiating a shareholder loan agreement pursuant to which Al-Futtaim will extend a shareholder loan of an amount not less than 1.3 billion riyals, upon completion of the transaction, to help strengthen Cenomi Retail’s balance sheet and support its growth.

The transaction, however, is subject to customary regulatory approvals, including clearance from the General Authority for Competition in Saudi Arabia, and other contractual conditions.

“This investment represents substantial foreign direct investment from the UAE private sector and underscores the robust economic partnership between our countries,” Omar Al Futtaim, vice chairman and chief executive of Al-Futtaim, said.

“We see significant opportunities to support Cenomi Retail in enhancing operations, accelerating digital transformation, and expanding its brand portfolio. This partnership also paves the way for further collaborations in the dynamic Saudi market.”

Saudi Arabia aims to attract more foreign direct investment as it focuses to diversify its economy away from oil as part of its Vision 2030 programme.

It is building mega projects such as Neom, Qiddiya entertainment city, outside Riyadh and the Diriyah Gate in a push to support its real estate sector.

In recent years, the kingdom has also introduced laws, including companies law and civil transactions law, to attract more foreign investment.

This month, it updated its rules to allow foreigners to buy property in specific zones in Riyadh and Jeddah, with “special requirements” for home ownership in Makkah and Madinah.

It also opened its stock exchange to residents of Gulf countries, who are now allowed to invest directly in the kingdom’s main Tadawul market as part of the reform programme.

“Al-Futtaim’s global retail footprint, financial strength, and presence in the kingdom make them an ideal strategic investor,” said Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair, one of the selling shareholders of Cenomi Retail.

“This strategic investment unlocks significant value for all stakeholders and aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and attract foreign investment.”

Al-Futtaim, a privately held business group, is active in 18 countries in the Middle East, North Africa and Asia, with interests in automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health sectors. It represents a portfolio of more than 200 brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Ikea and Marks & Spencer.

Cenomi Retail, formed as Fawaz A Alhokair & Co in 1990 by Fawaz, Abdulmajeed and Salman Alhokair, operates 808 stores across 165 shopping malls in eight countries. It currently represents 47 brands, spanning womenswear, children and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics in addition to operating a series of restaurants and coffee shops.

Last month, the International Monetary Fund revised Saudi Arabia’s economic growth upwards amid the unwinding of production cuts by Opec+ members.

The kingdom's economy is forecast to grow by 3.5 per cent this year, up from a projection of 3 per cent in April, and 3.9 per cent in 2026, an upwards revision of 0.2 percentage points from the last prediction.

Signs%20of%20%20%20%20%20%20%20heat%20stroke
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3EThe%20loss%20of%20sodium%20chloride%20in%20our%20sweat%20can%20lead%20to%20confusion%20and%20an%20altered%20mental%20status%20and%20slurred%20speech%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EBody%20temperature%20above%2039%C2%B0C%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EHot%2C%20dry%20and%20red%20or%20damp%20skin%20can%20indicate%20heatstroke%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EA%20faster%20pulse%20than%20usual%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDizziness%2C%20nausea%20and%20headaches%20are%20also%20signs%20of%20overheating%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIn%20extreme%20cases%2C%20victims%20can%20lose%20consciousness%20and%20require%20immediate%20medical%20attention%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Lexus LX700h specs

Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor

Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm

Transmission: 10-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh590,000

On Women's Day
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
MATCH INFO

Burnley 0

Man City 3

Raheem Sterling 35', 49'

Ferran Torres 65'

 

 

The candidates

Dr Ayham Ammora, scientist and business executive

Ali Azeem, business leader

Tony Booth, professor of education

Lord Browne, former BP chief executive

Dr Mohamed El-Erian, economist

Professor Wyn Evans, astrophysicist

Dr Mark Mann, scientist

Gina MIller, anti-Brexit campaigner

Lord Smith, former Cabinet minister

Sandi Toksvig, broadcaster

 

The biog

Favourite book: Animal Farm by George Orwell

Favourite music: Classical

Hobbies: Reading and writing

 

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
The specs
Engine: 77.4kW all-wheel-drive dual motor
Power: 320bhp
Torque: 605Nm
Transmission: Single-speed automatic
Price: From Dh219,000
On sale: Now
WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS

England v New Zealand

(Saturday, 12pm UAE)

Wales v South Africa

(Sunday, 12pm, UAE)

 

Global state-owned investor ranking by size

1.

United States

2.

China

3.

UAE

4.

Japan

5

Norway

6.

Canada

7.

Singapore

8.

Australia

9.

Saudi Arabia

10.

South Korea
You might also like
Copa del Rey final

Sevilla v Barcelona, Saturday, 11.30pm (UAE), match on Bein Sports

Conflict, drought, famine

Estimates of the number of deaths caused by the famine range from 400,000 to 1 million, according to a document prepared for the UK House of Lords in 2024.
It has been claimed that the policies of the Ethiopian government, which took control after deposing Emperor Haile Selassie in a military-led revolution in 1974, contributed to the scale of the famine.
Dr Miriam Bradley, senior lecturer in humanitarian studies at the University of Manchester, has argued that, by the early 1980s, “several government policies combined to cause, rather than prevent, a famine which lasted from 1983 to 1985. Mengistu’s government imposed Stalinist-model agricultural policies involving forced collectivisation and villagisation [relocation of communities into planned villages].
The West became aware of the catastrophe through a series of BBC News reports by journalist Michael Buerk in October 1984 describing a “biblical famine” and containing graphic images of thousands of people, including children, facing starvation.

Band Aid

Bob Geldof, singer with the Irish rock group The Boomtown Rats, formed Band Aid in response to the horrific images shown in the news broadcasts.
With Midge Ure of the band Ultravox, he wrote the hit charity single Do They Know it’s Christmas in December 1984, featuring a string of high-profile musicians.
Following the single’s success, the idea to stage a rock concert evolved.
Live Aid was a series of simultaneous concerts that took place at Wembley Stadium in London, John F Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, the US, and at various other venues across the world.
The combined event was broadcast to an estimated worldwide audience of 1.5 billion.

ELIO

Starring: Yonas Kibreab, Zoe Saldana, Brad Garrett

Directors: Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi, Adrian Molina

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
MATCH INFO

Europa League final

Who: Marseille v Atletico Madrid
Where: Parc OL, Lyon, France
When: Wednesday, 10.45pm kick off (UAE)
TV: BeIN Sports

The Transfiguration

Director: Michael O’Shea

Starring: Eric Ruffin, Chloe Levine

Three stars

ESSENTIALS

The flights

Emirates flies from Dubai to Phnom Penh via Yangon from Dh2,700 return including taxes. Cambodia Bayon Airlines and Cambodia Angkor Air offer return flights from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap from Dh250 return including taxes. The flight takes about 45 minutes.

The hotels

Rooms at the Raffles Le Royal in Phnom Penh cost from $225 (Dh826) per night including taxes. Rooms at the Grand Hotel d'Angkor cost from $261 (Dh960) per night including taxes.

The tours

A cyclo architecture tour of Phnom Penh costs from $20 (Dh75) per person for about three hours, with Khmer Architecture Tours. Tailor-made tours of all of Cambodia, or sites like Angkor alone, can be arranged by About Asia Travel. Emirates Holidays also offers packages. 

The national orchestra
GAC GS8 Specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo

Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm

Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh149,900

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Leaderboard

63 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA)

64 - Rory McIlroy (NIR)

66 - Jon Rahm (ESP)

67 - Tom Lewis (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG)

68 - Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Marcus Kinhult (SWE)

69 - Justin Rose (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Danny Willett (ENG), Li Haotong (CHN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

MADAME%20WEB
%3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20S.J.%20Clarkson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Dakota%20Johnson%2C%20Tahar%20Rahim%2C%20Sydney%20Sweeney%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Updated: July 20, 2025, 8:38 AM`
Saudi ArabiaUAEDubai
Read next...
Saudi Arabia's Tadawul stock exchange led Gulf markets last year with 15 listings. AFP

Saudi Arabia allows Gulf residents to invest in Tadawul stock market

Foreign investors may be attracted to forecasts that Riyadh will see a further population boom. Bloomberg

Saudi property market offers promise of reliable returns for global investors