US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent sees 'big, beautiful' economic rebalancing with China

<b>Live updates: Follow the latest on </b><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/gulf/2025/05/12/donald-trump-gulf-visit/" target="_blank" rel=""><b>Trump's Gulf trip</b></a> US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Tuesday said he is hopeful of a “big, beautiful” economic rebalancing with China after Washington and Beijing's trade talks in Geneva led to a temporary lifting of levies between the two economic superpowers. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/12/trump-says-he-will-talk-to-xi-as-trade-tension-cools-and-markets-recover/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/05/12/trump-says-he-will-talk-to-xi-as-trade-tension-cools-and-markets-recover/">US-China trade talks</a> in the Swiss city were “very constructive” with both parties bringing a clear agenda, shared interest and mutual respect, he said, speaking at the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh. The two sides have established a mechanism to “prevent any misunderstandings” in future talks, he added. He said US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping “have a very good relationship, but the relationship did not make its way down through other levels of government”. He added: “After this weekend, we have a mechanism to avoid escalation like we had before.” Mr Trump's duties on many imports from China had risen to 145 per cent, while Beijing retaliated with levies of 125 per cent on US goods. Washington and Beijing on Monday agreed to lower tariffs by 115 per cent for 90 days, in a major de-escalation of Mr Trump's trade war. The tariff levels were “the equivalent of an unintended embargo that is not healthy for the two largest economies in the world”, Mr Bessent said. “It is not healthy for the rest of the world.” There is a possibility that “we could do a big, beautiful rebalancing” of economic ties with China and the “dream scenario” would be if the US and China could work together to unlock access to Chinese consumers, and China buys more American-made products, he said. Asked if any areas of discussion are set aside during the 90-day pause of tariffs, Mr Bessent said “everything is on the table”. The two countries have a “very good framework”, dating from a 2020 trade treaty signed during Mr Trump's first presidency to proceed with upcoming discussions, he said. “So we're not starting from ground zero. We have a framework and we can go from there. “Both sides agreed we do not want a generalised decoupling between the two largest economies in the world,” he said. Instead, the US wants to “decouple” in strategic industries where it had become “woefully non-self-sufficient” such as medicine and semiconductors. “The United States will bring those industries home,” he said. “But this isn't a generalised decoupling.” Mr Bessent said he also sees “productive” US trade talks with Asian countries such as Japan and Indonesia. However, the EU has a “collective action problem” that is slowing down trade negotiations. “The Italians want something different than the French, but we will reach a satisfactory conclusion,” he said.