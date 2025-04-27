A fighter jet takes off at Israel's Hatzerim Airbase. Israel's military expenditure surged 65 per cent to $46.5 billion in 2024, the steepest annual increase since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Reuters
A fighter jet takes off at Israel's Hatzerim Airbase. Israel's military expenditure surged 65 per cent to $46.5 billion in 2024, the steepest annual increase since the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. Reuters

Business

Economy

Israel's military spending soars amid sharpest rise in global expenditure since end of Cold War

Wars in Gaza and Ukraine contribute to increase in total worldwide military spending for 10th consecutive year, report finds

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

April 27, 2025