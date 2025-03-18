Gulf Islamic Investments to double investment in the US

<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/gulf-islamic-investments-plans-to-invest-600m-this-year-1.1210565" target="_blank">Gulf Islamic Investments group (GII)</a> aims to double its existing portfolio of $750 million in the US through new investments in logistics, education, and food production and processing sectors, seeking new opportunities in the world’s largest economy. The company will boost its investments in the US in the next four years through GII Saudi Arabia, a statement on Tuesday said. Currently, the company has real estate investments in New Jersey and Florida, as well as investments in California-based EduTech provider zSpace, which launched a successful initial public offering on Nasdaq, New York, late last year. “We are keen to expand our investments in the US, a country that GII knows well since our inception in 2014,” chairman of GII Saudi Arabia and group board member Fawaz Al Tamimi<b> </b>said. “The US is well-known as one of the best markets for private debt and private credit opportunities, which will allow GII to scale up its existing operations in these asset classes.” The latest announcement comes as Gulf-based companies continue to boost their investments in the US as the economy grows. Last month, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/11/17/investcorp-names-mashaal-aljomaih-as-ceo-for-saudi-arabia-unit/" target="_blank">Bahrain's Investcorp</a>, the biggest alternative asset manager in the Middle East, said it had acquired properties in two US cities for more than $335 million, capitalising on its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2025/01/21/investcorp-remains-bullish-on-us-growth-under-trump-but-warns-of-inflation-risk/" target="_blank">optimism about US growth</a>. The two portfolios feature 27 properties, totalling more than 250,000 square metres, in Minneapolis and Baltimore, Investcorp said. Earlier this year, UAE company Damac Properties announced investments worth $20 billion to build data centres in the US. The first phase of the project will be carried out in Texas, Arizona, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Ohio, Illinois, Michigan and Indiana. GII is a Gulf-based global alternative investment company, with $3.5 billion worth of assets under management. The company deploys private capital across diverse alternative asset classes, including real estate, private equity and private credit or debt. Its client network includes ultra-high-net-worth individuals, family offices, banks, institutions and sovereign wealth funds in the Gulf and Asia.