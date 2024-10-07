Dr Dureid Mahasneh, chairman of the Jordan Shipping Association and chief executive of Gargour Shipping, at his office in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday October 1. Photo: Khaled Yacoub Oweis / The National

Jordan counts cost of Red Sea disruption after year of attacks

Houthi militia started attacks in the water way, home to kingdom's only port, shortly after Gaza war began

Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Khaled Yacoub Oweis
Amman

October 07, 2024

