US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump at a debate. American politics officially turned populist with the presidency of Mr Trump in January 2017. AP
US President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump at a debate. American politics officially turned populist with the presidency of Mr Trump in January 2017. AP

Business

Economy

US money talks, but does it make foreign companies walk?

The nationalist tinge seems to have diminished the sense that the US is a safe place for foreigners to invest

Simon J. Evenett

26 July, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week