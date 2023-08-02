Abu Dhabi considers real estate assets consolidation in a $12 billion deal

Abu Dhabi’s investment and holding company ADQ and a unit of local conglomerate International Holding Company have submitted an offer to combine their shareholdings in Modon Properties into IHC's Q Holding.

ADQ will add its shareholding in Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec) into Q Holding as part of the deal.

The combined entity would have an implied market capitalisation of about Dh44 billion ($12 billion) with an extensive portfolio of real estate developments, venues, land plots and hospitality assets, ADQ said in a statement on Wednesday.

The proposed transaction would create one of the largest real estate, hospitality, events, and catering platforms in the region, it said.

“This proposed offer provides a unique opportunity to generate value by bringing together key real estate and hospitality assets, creating an Abu Dhabi champion that fuels its ambitions,” Mohamed Alsuwaidi, managing director and chief executive at ADQ, said.

“The combined assets would benefit from increased scale and new revenue opportunities that will position it well for future growth.”

More to follow …