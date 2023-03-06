ADQ and IHC to form largest independent investment manager in the Mena region

ADQ, the Abu Dhabi-based investment and holding company, and International Holding Company, a diversified conglomerate based in the capital, have announced plans to create the region’s largest multi-asset class investment manager.

The new entity, based in Abu Dhabi, will manage a portfolio of assets from ADQ’s Alternative Investments platform, the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and IHC, as well as new capital from founding shareholders and future investors to be used globally, ADQ and IHC said.

It is expected that all ADQ, ADG and IHC capital earmarked for alternative investments will be put to use by the new investment manager.

Global equity company General Atlantic will also join as a strategic investor and partner.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates our intention to create the largest independent alternative investment manager from the region that will serve global markets, with a clear remit to maximise long-term returns,” said Mohamed Alsuwaidi, managing director and chief executive of ADQ.

Through a series of new funds, the new entity will invest in alternative assets, including private equity, venture capital, private credit and public equities.

It will invest through a combination of commitments to top-tier global funds (fund of funds strategy), direct investments (including private equity and venture capital), credit and co-investments.

“The investment philosophy of the manager will be underpinned by a fundamentally driven, high conviction approach to invest across multiple sectors and geographies to achieve superior risk adjusted returns for its investors,” ADQ and IHC said.

The funds will invest across the capital structure and asset life cycle — from early stage venture capital to growth and scale-up equity — through to mature and established businesses.

“Research is showing the global market for alternative investments will continue to grow in the next five years,” said IHC chief executive Syed Shueb.

“With these positive indicators, we believe there is a compelling opportunity to invest at scale.

“There is no doubt this new joint venture will enable the new investment manager to access a diversified regional and global pipeline of investments, manage long-term capital on behalf of its investors and become a leading institutional investor and partner of choice.”

