UK food inflation drops for second consecutive month

The effect of UK supermarkets cutting the price of household staples led to food inflation slowing for a second month, figures have shown.

In June, shop price inflation overall dropped to 8.4 per cent, down from 9 per cent in May and below the three-month average of 8.7 per cent, the BRC-NielsenIQ Shop Price Index showed.

Food inflation decelerated for a second consecutive month to 14.6 per cent in June, a relatively significant drop from May’s 15.4 per cent and below the three-month average of 15.2 per cent.

Fresh food inflation saw a significant slowing from May’s 17.2 per cent to 15.7 per cent as retailers dropped the prices of staples including milk, cheese and eggs.

Prices for clothing and electrical goods also fell, with inflation for items other than food slowing to 5.4 per cent from 5.8 per cent last month, helping customers to pick up a bargain ahead of the summer holidays.

“Households up and down the country will welcome the easing of shop price inflation in June,” British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said.

“If the current situation continues, food inflation should drop to single digits later this year.

“However, it is imperative that government does not hamper this progress by introducing costly new policies.

“Reforms to the packaging levy and a new deposit return scheme could create an additional £4 billion [$5.1 billion] burden on retailers and their customers.

“Along with a rise in business rates, and the introduction of border controls in October, these policies could hinder the government’s efforts to combat inflation.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “Whilst prices are still higher than a year ago, the slowdown in food inflation is welcome news for shoppers, helped by supermarkets lowering prices of some staple goods.

“And if global supply chain costs continue to fall, we may now be past the peak of price increases.

“However, with most households needing to save money, purchasing behaviour for the rest of this year is still likely to shift towards essential needs with discretionary consumption being de-prioritised or delayed.”