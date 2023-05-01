UK food inflation hits new high as clothing price rises ease

Food inflation in the UK surged to a record high last month while shop prices eased slightly, according to data from the BRC-NielsenIQ shop price index.

There was continued pressure on consumer finances as food prices soared to 15.7 per cent.

Overall, inflation did slow last month due to spring discounting at fashion and furniture stores.

READ MORE Public expectations on future inflation in UK ease slightly

The fresh figures reported shop price inflation of 8.8 per cent in April against the same month a year earlier, easing slightly from 8.9 per cent in March.

It came as non-food stores recorded inflation of 5.5 per cent for the month, slipping from 5.9 per cent in March as shops reduced prices in a bid to attract customers.

This fall offset the jump in food inflation to 15.7 per cent from 15 per cent in March.

Fresh food prices increased by a record 17.8 per cent year-on-year for the month, while the price of ambient products, such as tinned goods and other store-cupboard items, increased 12.9 per cent.

Inflation around the world — in pictures

Expand Autoplay People queue to buy wheat flour at government-controlled prices in Islamabad. Pakistan's economy has been hit hard by a political crisis, as well as devastating floods and the global energy crisis, with the rupee plummeting and inflation at decades-high levels. AFP

“Overall shop price inflation eased slightly in April due to heavy spring discounting in clothing, footwear, and furniture," Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said.

“However, food prices remained elevated given continuing cost pressures throughout the supply chain.

“The knock-on effect from increased production and packaging costs meant that ready meals became more expensive and coffee prices were also up due to the high cost of coffee beans, as well as key producer nations exporting less.

“Meanwhile, the price of butter and vegetable oils started to come down as retailers passed on cost savings from further up the supply chain.”

Mr Dickinson added that shoppers “should start to see food prices come down in the coming months” amid reductions in wholesale prices and other costs.

“In recent weeks, more retailers have used loyalty schemes or money off promotions to help stimulate sales," Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said.

“However, with inflation yet to peak and sales volumes in decline in many channels, it’s difficult to second guess the strength of consumer confidence.”