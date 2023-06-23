Abu Dhabi Finance Week to return for its second year in November

Abu Dhabi Finance Week will return for its second year from November 27-30 under the theme of “investing in the transition era”, Abu Dhabi Global Market announced on Friday.

ADFW aims to examine the factors affecting capital flows and monetary systems, the resultant services and facilities, and the industrial and social sectors that have an impact on the global financial system.

The event – which will take place between the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (November 23-26) and Cop28 (November 30-December 12) – is expected to draw 10,000 business leaders from more than 100 countries, including senior industry leaders, policymakers, regulators, investors and bankers.

The event will be staged across four major conferences, three of them being internal conferences – Asset Abu Dhabi, FinTech Abu Dhabi, Race (Regulation, Awareness, Collaboration, Ecosystem) sustainability summit – and an external conference, the Fortune Global Leadership Forum.

Some of the speakers confirmed for the event include Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates; Jennifer Johnson, Franklin Templeton president and chief executive; Jenny Lee, managing partner at GVV Capital; Laura Cha, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing chairwoman; Ruchir Sharma, Rockefeller chairman; Alan Murray, Fortune chief executive; and Alan Howard, co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management.

“Global conventions like ADFW and Cop28 showcase a key time in the UAE as both stand to bolster the UAE's position strategically,” said Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of ADGM and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

“With the economic shifts and the transitional era as the core theme, the UAE’s falcon economy has become one of the fastest-growing in the region while Abu Dhabi has been increasingly recognised as the ‘capital of capital’, as they continue playing a key role in the growth of the global capital markets.”

Last year, ADFW hosted about 9,000 people from 102 countries, 346 speakers who participated across 31 events and 105 sessions, 52 strategic partnerships and more than 75 initial agreements and announcements.

“ADFW will act as a platform for strategic responses from the financial industry that are critical to funding the development needed for the future and the ways we live, work and thrive,” Mr Al Zaabi said.