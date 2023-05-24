Stock futures slide as fears of a US default grow

US stock futures slid on Wednesday as fears of a US default escalated, with the White House and Republicans appearing to be far away from a deal with eight days remaining until a possible default deadline.

Prolonged negotiations between President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on raising the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling is beginning to weigh on markets ahead of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's June 1 “hard deadline”.

Dow futures were down 118 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 7.40am EST. S&P Futures and Nasdaq Futures were down 0.36 per cent and 0.41 per cent.

Representatives for the Mr Biden and Mr McCarthy ended talks on Tuesday night with no clear sign of progress.

Mr McCarthy expressed optimism that a deal can still be reached before June 1, but Republican Representative Garret Graves said there were still “significant gaps” on finances.

Some of the key sticking points the White House and Republican leadership face are cutting back federal spending, permitting reform and new work requirements for social programmes.

What is the US debt ceiling?

Adding to anxiety in Washington is that any deal struck between the two sides must be approved by Democratic and Republican politicians.

Mr McCarthy, who faced multiple rounds of voting to become House Speaker, must placate hard-right members of his party in securing a deal. Democrats, meanwhile, are fearful that Mr Biden could be giving too many concessions in talks.

Defaulting on its financial obligations would have disastrous effects for the US and global economy, Ms Yellen warned. The US government would have to delay payments for social programmes, the stock market would sink and the strength of the dollar would be in jeopardy.

Even a short-term default would lead to millions of jobs lost and a dramatic slowdown in economic activity, analysis by Goldman Sachs and Moody's shows.

“If you just pulled federal spending out of the economy, a large chunk of that spending in the short term – people's incomes go down, they can't spend the money and there are reverberations from that,” said Dr Wayne Winegarden, senior fellow in business and economics at the Pacific Research Institute.

“There are economic consequences and if it persists for long enough you're creating hardships and possibly economic downturn.”

Dr Winegarden does not anticipate a default, arguing that a last-minute compromise is the likeliest outcome.

“I just don't see [a default] happening and I think a lot of this is political theatrics that's going to work itself out,” he said.

And even with days remaining until the deadline, Mr McCarthy insisted a deal would be reached.

“We're going to raise the debt ceiling,” he said.

Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who attended two meetings with Mr Biden and other congressional leaders on debt talks, said the continuing negotiations were part of a normal process.

“Look, I think everybody needs to relax,” he said.