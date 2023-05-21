Mubadala to continue focus on UAE's knowledge-based economy

In the more than two decades since Mubadala Investment Company was established, Abu Dhabi’s strategic investment arm has helped to advance the UAE's agenda for knowledge creation, innovation and developing greater opportunities for future generations, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of the Presidential Court and chairman of Mubadala said on Sunday.

“Since then, Mubadala’s commitment to that vision and its ability to further respond and support evolving national priorities has contributed to shaping the UAE and its place in the world today,” Sheikh Mansour was quoted by state news agency Wam as saying.

The company's partnership philosophy, its agility and long-term responsible investment approach have created a vast array of opportunities for Emiratis that did not exist two decades ago, he added.

On Friday, Mubadala said it invested Dh107 billion ($29.13 billion) in 2022 across a range of sectors and received proceeds of Dh106 billion ($29 billion) by monetising assets at strong valuations.

The investments were made in sectors including life sciences, renewable energy and digital infrastructure, in line with the company’s strategy to invest in industries shaping the future, Mubadala said on Friday.

Assets under management across the group stood at Dh1.01 trillion ($276 billion).

Growth was supported by a strong performance in real estate, infrastructure and alternative investments, including private equity and private credit, Mubadala said.

The company did not, however, disclose its total comprehensive income for 2022, but that figure stood at Dh122 billion in 2021.

“Despite global headwinds affecting financial markets and investor sentiment, we outperformed benchmarks, staying the course with our long-term strategy of investing in key markets and sectors,” Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Mubadala’s managing director and group chief executive, said on Friday.

Beyond sustainable economic growth and associated financial returns, Mubadala's impact is evidenced by domestic world-class healthcare and education infrastructure; a diverse, forward-looking economic base; and global investment leadership across sectors shaping a sustainable and positive future, Sheikh Mansour said.

“Importantly, the economic diversification Mubadala has enabled has also had a fundamental impact on more than 200 nationalities in our region's most dynamic and competitive economy.”

Mubadala's capabilities and standing as one of the world's largest responsible investors is essential as the UAE embarks on new and highly ambitious programmes under the President, Sheikh Mohamed, he added.

“As always, as we continue to advance the UAE's knowledge-based economy, and we will do so in a way that pioneers and contributes to solutions for critical global challenges in sectors such as health innovation, the climate emergency and future energy sources,” Sheikh Mansour said.

Established in 2002, Mubadala invests on behalf of the Abu Dhabi government and is at the heart of the emirate’s efforts to diversify its revenue base and generate income from sources other than oil.

The sovereign fund’s investment portfolio spans six continents. It has interests in multiple sectors and asset classes, including aerospace, information and communications technology, semiconductors, metals and mining, renewable energy, oil and gas and petrochemicals.