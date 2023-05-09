Dubai's non-oil economy hits eight-month high on stronger sales and new order boost

Business activity in Dubai's non-oil private sector economy rose to an eight-month high in April, boosted by a sharp rise in sales and new orders as demand growth quickened.

The emirate's seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers' index reading rose to 56.4 in April, from 55.5 in March, remaining above the neutral 50 mark separating an expansion from a contraction.

"A surge in sales momentum in the travel and tourism and wholesale and retail sectors helped send the Dubai PMI to an eight-month high ... signalling a robust improvement in the health of the non-oil economy," said David Owen, a senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"The upturn meant that business conditions grew at one of the fastest rates since mid-2019, as new business intakes increased to a much sharper degree than in March and activity levels rose more quickly."

Dubai's economy expanded by 4.6 per cent on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022, with wholesale and retail trade accounting for 24.1 per cent of its gross domestic product, according to data from the emirate's statistics centre.

Emirates NBD estimates Dubai's full-year growth for 2022 at 5 per cent and expects its GDP to grow by 3.5 per cent in 2023.

