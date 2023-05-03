Abu Dhabi investment conference to focus on sustainable economic growth

Abu Dhabi will host the 12th Annual Investment Meeting from May 8 to 10 as the emirate focuses on attracting more foreign direct investment and diversifying its economy away from oil.

The event will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘The Investment Paradigm Shift: Future investment opportunities to foster sustainable economic growth, diversity and prosperity’, the organisers said on Wednesday.

Abu Dhabi is hosting Aim for the first time, supported by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development.

More than 12,000 participants from 170 countries are expected to participate in this year’s event, which will feature 100 dialogue forums and 600 speakers.

“Aim Global 2023 will address the latest challenges and opportunities in investment to achieve inclusive and sustainable global economic growth,” according to the organisers.

“It will shed light on the global investment scene and the need to formulate mechanisms and strategies that promote sustainable and green investment choices.”

Abu Dhabi's economy grew by 10.5 per cent on an annual basis in the first nine months of 2022, the fastest expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, driven by strong growth in the non-oil sector, according to government data.

The non-oil sector grew by 10.3 per cent annually, driven by government efforts to diversify the economy, boost the private sector's contribution and invest in human capital, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in February, citing the latest data released by the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi.

Ahmed Al Zaabi, chairman of Added, highlighted the positive impact of the Aim event on the accelerated development of Abu Dhabi in particular and the UAE as a whole.

Aim Global will facilitate the flow of capital and foreign direct investment, explore possibilities to utilise technology to realise sustainable development goals, and boost economic growth, the organisers said.

The event will showcase multiple investment opportunities through five key pillars: FDI, small and medium enterprises, future cities, start-ups and foreign portfolio investments.

Its focus sectors are tourism and hospitality, agriculture, energy, technology, infrastructure, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, finance, healthcare and education.

The event will bring together government leaders, decision makers, regional and international investors, global companies, smart city solution and technology service providers, as well as start-ups, small and medium-sized project finance institutions.

A number of conferences will be held at the same time as Aim, the organisers said in March.

They include Make it in the Emirates, Invest in Abu Dhabi, Road to the World Investment Forum in collaboration with the UN Conference on Trade and Development, and Entrepreneurs Investment Forum, which is being held together with the UN Industrial Development Organisation.