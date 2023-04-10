World Bank raises global growth forecast slightly as China reopens

The World Bank has revised its 2023 global growth forecast slightly upwards to 2 per cent from a January forecast of 1.7 per cent on the improved outlook for China’s economy as it winds down pandemic-related restrictions.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, is projected to grow 5.1 per cent this year compared with 4.3 per cent in the bank’s January Global Economic Prospects report, World Bank Group president David Malpass told a media briefing on Monday.

Advanced economies, including the US, are also doing a bit better than the Washington-based lender anticipated in January, he said.

However, the slowdown from stronger 2022 growth will increase debt distress for developing countries, Mr Malpass said.

Turmoil in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US and the takeover of Switzerland’s Credit Suisse by UBS, as well as higher oil prices, could put downwards pressure on growth prospects later this year, he added.

The IMF's managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Monday that global growth this year will be below its previous 3 per cent forecast, and will remain around 3 per cent for the next five years.

“Despite the remarkable resilience of consumer spending in the United States and in Europe, despite the uplift from China's reopening, global growth would remain below 3 per cent as projected earlier this year, and what is more concerning, it would remain around 3 per cent for the next five years,” she said.

